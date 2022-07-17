ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Make the most of your time’: Adam Cooper discusses his time at Hanceville

By Sammy Confer
 2 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. — In this interview, I talked to one of Hanceville’s standouts on the baseball field, Adam Cooper. Cooper made a lot of great memories on and off the field during his Bulldog years.

“My favorite memory while playing at Hanceville would definitely have to be my last game when I broke the school record for the most hits in a season. It was something my grandfather was really excited for me to do, but unfortunately, he lost his battle with cancer that morning. So, for me to be able to do that is something that will always be special to me,” Cooper said.

“One of my favorite memories from high school has to be getting to see my friends every day. Throughout my years of high school, I’ve built friendships that will last a lifetime. Another memory for me would be graduation because all my years of high school finally paid off.”

Adam feels fortunate to have played for Head Coach Michael Chandler and learned so much from him during his baseball career.

“Coach Chandler is an awesome coach, and he’s a great person to be around. He has played a huge role in my success on the baseball field,” Cooper said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better coach in my years of playing for Hanceville. There’s one thing he has always said while I’ve been playing for him and that was, ‘Fake it until you make it.’ That has really stuck with me, and I find myself telling myself that in everyday life. Coach Chandler means a lot to me and I’m thankful for the relationship we have and to have had him as a coach.”

Adam learned quite a bit during his time at Hanceville and feels very blessed to be a Bulldog.

“The biggest thing I learned is that life comes at you fast. High school feels like it flew by for me, so you can’t take your time for granted because it will all be over before you know it,” Cooper said. “The thing that makes Hanceville a great school is the teachers and coaches because they put so much time and effort into their students. They were all so good to me and they would help me with anything I needed help with. They are some of the greatest people you will ever meet.”

Adam will miss going to Hanceville in the fall and will also miss being a great leader to the younger players.

“I’m going to miss playing baseball a lot. It’s been a big part of my life. I’m also going to miss getting to have fun with my friends every day,” Cooper said. “Being the captain was something that was very important. It was a role I always wanted because I wanted to be the guy to set the bar for everyone else, whether it be having energy at practice and games or putting in extra work on off days. Something I always taught the younger players was to work hard and to always be a good teammate.”

Adam gave some advice to the students that will be starting high school next month.

“Life comes at you fast. Don’t go to school dreading it because once it’s over, you can’t go back. Make the most of your time because one day, you will look back and realize that high school was some of the best days of your life.”

