Former Manchester United Winger Nani Hopes That Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At The Club
Former Manchester United winger, Nani has spoken out about Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit rumours from Manchester United this summer, following his appearance against his former club for Melbourne Victory in a pre season friendly.
Former Manchester United winger, Nani has spoken out about Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit rumours from Manchester United this summer, following his appearance against his former club for Melbourne Victory in a pre season friendly.
Nani who spent a number of years at United was reunited with his former club last week during pre season as he made an appearance for Melbourne Victory in their 4-1 loss to the Red Devils on Friday.
Nani was seen as a fan favourite at United and was a player with a reputation for always working to the best of his ability and is a former teammate of Ronaldo’s.
The winger who has spent time at a number of clubs since departing United has spoken to M.E.N writer, Samuel Luckhurst about Ronaldo recently, following the game against United.
He said “When he’s on vacation he doesn’t answer the phone to anybody. I tried to talk to him, but he said: ‘I’m so busy now, we’ll talk soon’.”
Ronaldo has been linked with a number of moves away from United this summer with it being understood that the loss of the superstar this summer would have a damaging impact on the club.
However, Nani hopes that his former teammate will stay at the Theatre of Dreams ahead of the new season, saying;
“I hope (he stays). He’s an important player and a player who always makes a difference. I hope he’s in a good mood to help the club, so hopefully."
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Frenkie De Jong's Agent Is In London To Meet With Manchester United
- 'It Could Turn Things Around' - Reliable Journalist Confirms The One Thing That Could Change Cristiano Ronaldo's Mind Amid Exit Talks
- Manchester United Enter The Race With Ajax To Sign Bundesliga Star
- Report: Manchester United's Asking Price For Cristiano Ronaldo Revealed
- Report: Chelsea Are Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong Linked With Manchester United
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon
Comments / 0