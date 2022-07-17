Former Manchester United Winger Nani Hopes That Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At The Club

Former Manchester United winger, Nani has spoken out about Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit rumours from Manchester United this summer, following his appearance against his former club for Melbourne Victory in a pre season friendly.

Nani who spent a number of years at United was reunited with his former club last week during pre season as he made an appearance for Melbourne Victory in their 4-1 loss to the Red Devils on Friday.

Nani was seen as a fan favourite at United and was a player with a reputation for always working to the best of his ability and is a former teammate of Ronaldo’s.

IMAGO / Allstar

The winger who has spent time at a number of clubs since departing United has spoken to M.E.N writer, Samuel Luckhurst about Ronaldo recently, following the game against United.

He said “When he’s on vacation he doesn’t answer the phone to anybody. I tried to talk to him, but he said: ‘I’m so busy now, we’ll talk soon’.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a number of moves away from United this summer with it being understood that the loss of the superstar this summer would have a damaging impact on the club.

However, Nani hopes that his former teammate will stay at the Theatre of Dreams ahead of the new season, saying;

“I hope (he stays). He’s an important player and a player who always makes a difference. I hope he’s in a good mood to help the club, so hopefully."

