MiBiz Growth Report: July 18, 2022

Here is the MiBiz Growth Report for July 18, 2022:. Novi-based Learning Care Group Inc. has acquired AppleTree & Gilden Woods Early Care and Preschool, a chain of 24 preschools in the Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Detroit markets, plus one preschool in Apex, N.C. AppleTree and Gilden Woods are assumed...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Alsym™ Energy, a developer of next-generation rechargeable batteries, today announced that Alsym and Synergy Marine, in collaboration with Nissen Kaiun, Japan, will jointly develop applications specific to the marine shipping industry using Alsym’s high-performance, low-cost technology. Singapore-based Synergy Marine is a leading global ship management services provider, currently managing more than 500 vessels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005100/en/ Synergy Marine Group plans to use Alsym Energy batteries on many of its ships, which dock at ports around the world, including the Port of Long Beach, pictured here. Photo Credit: Port of Long Beach
BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - Continental (CONG.DE) reported better-than-expected sales of 9.4 billion euros ($9.63 billion) in the second quarter on Wednesday with an adjusted earnings margin of 4.4%, slightly above analysts' expectations of 4.2%.
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- The FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) today announced that registration is open for GroupTech Connect, a unique half-day forum for industry leaders to explore the Group Benefits ecosystem, core systems, external distribution, and tech partners working to meet the increasing challenges reshaping the landscape. GroupTech Connect is a kickoff day offering on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for attendees of InsureTech Connect (ITC), the world’s largest insurtech event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005182/en/ Keynote Speaker Jaimy Szymanski will address “The Transformation That Matters” at GroupTech Connect on Sept. 20 at ITC Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
BURLINGTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Element Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE:ELMT; OTC:ELNSF; FRANKFURT:93X) (the “Company” or “Element”), is pleased to announced that it has commenced commercial production for Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator stick packs with a co-packing partner in the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005144/en/ Rejuvenate™ Muscle Activator Stick Packs (Photo: Business Wire)
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
OTTAWA, July 15 (Reuters) - The price of a resale home in Canada fell 1.8% in June from last year, the first annual decline since May 2020, as the market continued to cool sharply from February's peak amid tighter borrowing conditions, data from Canada's realtors showed Friday.
Jul. 17, 2022 - 05:47 - Former U.S. International Trade Commission chief economist Peter Morici shares his prediction for what Americans can continue to expect from inflation and weighs in on the West's water crisis on 'Fox Report.'
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Economic pessimism appears to be gaining traction by the day, with banks, corporate leaders, and consumers sounding the alarm about a recession looming on the horizon. However, Aneta Markowska, chief...
Bumpy roads for Rivian this week. Recently, the automaker has struggled, be it from allegations of sexual misconduct in its workplaces to brutal semiconductor shortage-related delays. Now, A letter from CEO RJ Scaringe has said he is going to address layoffs in a meeting on Friday, July 15. "Rivian is...
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday with Johnson & Johnson JNJ reporting better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today. The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m....
Used truck auction prices continue to drop from nosebleed heights. Now trucks at retail are selling for less. But both channels remain near historic peaks. Auction volumes in June reached an 18-month high, according to J.D. Power Valuation Services. Small fleet liquidations, large fleets dumping their oldest units and individuals either getting out of the industry or going to work for a fleet drove the jump.
Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by nearly 800,000 in a week, with some parts of the country nearing the record levels seen during the spring. Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, driven by the spread of the latest coronavirus subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. A total of...
Recession fears abound, yet America’s ports keep racking up historically high numbers. Last month was the country’s best June ever for containerized imports. This month looks like it will be the best or second-best July. According to The McCown Report, imports to the top 10 U.S. ports rose...
OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts in June fell 3% from the previous month on a decline in both multi-unit urban and single-detached starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- This summer, VELVEETA, known for its cheesy, melty smoothness that satisfies cravings in a way other options can’t, is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever, with the new VELVEETA ® Veltini. Encouraging fans to live a life filled with bold, unrestrained pleasure, VELVEETA, a Kraft Heinz Company brand, teamed up with the renowned BLT Restaurant Group to create this exclusive menu offering that is a decadent and indulgent summer sip made for pleasure-seekers. Starting today, the extravagant VELVEETA infused martini is available at select BLT locations nationwide and will be served during golden hour only (5PM - 8PM) for a limited-time only while supplies last. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005281/en/ Introducing The VELVEETA® Veltini: The Unapologetic, Outrageously Cheesy Cocktail Available During Golden Hour this Summer (Photo: Business Wire)
U.S. consumer prices in June accelerated at the fastest annual pace since November 1981. The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a year-over-year increase of 9.1% last month, up from the prior 40-year high of 8.6% in May. Economists were expecting June's reading to show an 8.8% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
Comments / 0