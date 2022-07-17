ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Robby Miller

 2 days ago

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller was on hand this week to welcome more than two dozen Tour...

Marie Veneralla Swinney

Marie passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at the age of 98. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Randolph Swinney; parents, George and Jenny Veneralla; three brothers, John, Charles, and George Veneralla. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. As a resident of Loranger for many years and a member of the Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community, Wednesday Chapter, she also leaves behind many dear friends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TPSO Law Enforcement Accreditation Team invites public comment at Aug. 1 hearing

HAMMOND---The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office will soon complete a triennial review required to retain its status as a fully accredited agency, a highly prized distinction that the department has maintained since its initial accreditation in 2011. This voluntary process of obtaining accreditation imparts upon the agency a national recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Theresa Meyers Lucas

Theresa Meyers Lucas was born Theresa Cecile Meyers on January 16th, 1948 to Odele and Ovide Meyers of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. She was a life long resident of Ponchatoula and loved the town and the surrounding communities dearly. On July 9th, 2022 at the age of 74, she earned her angel wings and guardian angel status to watch over all of us who knew and loved her dearly. She will forever be missed by all of us who knew her until we meet again.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Raiford Joseph Leader

Raiford Joseph Leader passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family on his 75th birthday. Raiford was a resident of Livingston, LA, an avid reader, a talented cook, and a slow and steady soul that was unaffected by the fast pace of the world. He invented the minimalist lifestyle, could match wits with the best, was careful not to impose on others, and loved his people exactly as they were. He enjoyed playing basketball and tennis in his younger years and had a lifelong enjoyment following both sports and a dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He found enjoyment in peaceful times spent outdoors, watching wildlife or even the changing colors of leaves. He retired as Director of Curriculum after 33 years of service in many roles of the Livingston Parish School Board.
LIVINGSTON, LA
Lucille Brown Freeman

Lucille Brown Freeman of Bogalusa, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the age of 85. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George Glen Freeman; one son, William H. Freeman; parents, Clyde Hamilton Brown and Ethel Story Brown; two brothers, Clyde E. Brown and Ronald D. Brown.
BOGALUSA, LA
Ida Cyprian

Ida Brumfield Cyprian was born on September 2, 1936 to the late Monroe and Beulah Garret Brumfield in Folsom, Louisiana. She was one of 15 children. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Cyprian, Sr., and the loving mother of 7 children, 3 whom preceded her in death.
FOLSOM, LA
Montalbano, Gros announced as new school leaders in Tangipahoa

LORANGER—The Tangipahoa Parish School System is welcoming two new principals to their fold. Today, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced the selection of Amanda Gomez Montalbano as the new principal at Loranger Middle School and Dr. Lisa Gros as the new principal for Hammond Eastside IB Upper. Stilley...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Shane Melton Young

And a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana died Friday July 15, 2022 following an automobile accident. He was a native of New Orleans, grew up in South Carolina and spent most of his life there before returning to Louisiana in 2016. Shane worked in construction maintenance for a time before joining the crew of Maintenance Dredging a year ago. He was very proud of his “dream job” and loved his MDI co-workers and friends. Shane enjoyed being in the outdoors and spending time at the creeks and rivers near his home. He had a special place in his heart for his pet dogs Wally and Bella and his cat Frogger. Shane adored his young grandsons and loved spending time with his family.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Carla Tate

Carla Tate from Tangi Tourism took tour operators from all over the country on a tour of Tangipahoa. Listen to their reactions.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Bryan D. Sharpe

Bryan D. Sharpe passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Tylertown, Mississippi, at the age of 49. He was born on Thursday, December 21, 1972, in Houston, Texas and resided in Folsom, Louisiana. Bryan was a graduate of Loranger High School and he worked in construction for many years for Just-Rite Construction. He dearly loved his family and friends and loved helping people.
TYLERTOWN, MS
Virgil Kinchen Bahm

Virgil, age 90, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was a native of Springfield, LA. Born to Dawson Berlin Kinchen and Traffina Jenkins on April 12, 1932. Virgil is survived by her daughters, Anita Boihem and Deloy Ardis, and son Emery Bahm. Virgil is preceded...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
Delane Westmoreland Gatlin

And a resident of Franklinton passed away Monday morning July 18, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She worked in the long-term patient care industry for many years, as she had a kind heart and was always willing to help others in need. Delane was a true animal lover that kept many beloved pets through the years. She loved taking care of the beautiful flowers and plants at her home. Delane adored her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with her family.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Mona Bankston

Mona, age 68, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. After retiring after numerous years in the workforce she spent her time at home with her dogs and her books. Mona enjoyed reading but enjoyed spoiling her fur-babies more. She was truly a kind person with a heart of gold. Mona loved all of her grandchildren deeply and took being a Maw Maw very seriously. She was extremely caring, and her family was most important to her. Mona was a loving mother, wonderful sister, and the best Maw M aw that will be deeply missed.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Jean Brooks Parker

And a resident of Franklinton passed away early Friday morning July 15, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness. She was a native of the Spring Creek Community and graduated from Spring Creek High School. Jean worked as a bookkeeper most of her life and was a longtime employee of Sunflower Grocery Store in Kentwood. She always enjoyed looking at her beautiful flowers and loved listening to her favorite music.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Rebecca L. Balfantz Marchand

Rebecca L. Balfantz Marchand was born to Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Delatte Balfantz on June 8, 1975, in Hammond, LA and passed away July 15, 2022, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a beautiful loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. Rebecca was a resident of Maurepas and a 1993 graduate of Maurepas High School. She always wore a smile from ear to ear, with the most beautiful blue eyes that lit up every room. Rebecca was the best mom anyone could ask for, lived her life for her husband and children, and had an unending love for her parents. She was the most calming spirited person, who had the biggest heart and was carefree. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Kel Marchand; daughters, Keegan, Saylor, and Brogyn Marchand; parents, Stanley and Lena “Bitsy” Balfantz; and sister, Kelli Brown (Mike). She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Esther Delatte; and paternal grandparents, Willie and Edna Balfantz. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 22494 LA Highway 22, Maurepas, LA from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Dr. Glynn Reine and Father Jason Palermo. Interment will follow in Maurepas Cemetery. The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Our Lady of The Lake Hospital, doctors, and staff for their compassionate care and support that they gave to her through her final days. A special thanks to all the family and friends who have shown their love and support.
HAMMOND, LA
Coroner identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run as Slidell woman

LACOMBE---St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend. An autopsy will be performed today on Amanda Rose Hyneman, 33, whose last known address was on College Street in Slidell. Hyneman was apparently struck by a vehicle on Hwy....
SLIDELL, LA
Hunter Layne Frith

Hunter, age 21, was reunited with his father in heaven on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was a natural outdoorsman, and a tremendously strong young man. Hunter’s smile was a mile wide and could melt the coldest heart. He was a smooth-talking, fearless lover who impacted everyone he met. A true friend indeed that loved others. He always had a story, tall tale, or a big fish story; that was Hunter. Whoever would call him in that time of need, he made sure to show up and be a tremendous help. He would literally give you the shirt off his back if he was wearing one that day. Hunter was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend who is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Charlotte Aletha Skaines Flattmann

Charlotte, age 75, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Charlotte was truly a wonderful wife, mother, and nana. She took great pride in caring for her family and was known for her amazing cooking skills. Charlotte enjoyed traveling and going on family vacations. She was most happy surrounded by all of her girls. Charlotte spent as much time as she could with her granddaughters and was most proud of becoming a Nana. She was an extremely strong woman who always put her family first. Charlotte truly was a one of a kind lady that will never be forgotten.
INDEPENDENCE, LA

