Kyle Busch has had plenty of success at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during his career, posting three wins, 11 top-five finishes and 16 top-10s in 30 NASCAR Cup Series starts. The two-time series champion also recorded six victories and nine top-fives in 12 Xfinity Series races on the track and registered three wins and six top-10s in eight Truck Series starts there. Busch will attempt to add to his resume on Sunday when he returns to the venue for the 2022 Ambetter 301 on Sunday. The 37-year-old is one of eight drivers to win this race multiple times since it debuted in 1993, capturing the NASCAR at New Hampshire checkered flag in both 2006 and 2015.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO