Dominic Perrottet warns the flu is more severe than the current strain of Covid-19 - and says it's time for the government to review the seven-day isolation rule

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has warned this winter's strain of influenza can be more severe than Covid-19 - as he calls for Australia to review the seven-day pandemic isolation rule.

During an interview 2GB's Ben Fordham on Monday, Mr Perrottet argued the current strain of influenza was 'more severe than the current strains of Covid' but, under the country's health rules, Australians must self-isolate for seven days after infection with the virus.

Mr Perrottet said he raised the issue about the country's Covid isolation rule with leaders at national cabinet over the weekend, however, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it's 'not the time' to slash the timing.

Mr Perrottet wants Australians to only have to self-isolate for five days after testing positive to Covid.

'We need to look at reducing that period of time, because Covid is not going away,' Mr Perrottet said.

'The advice we have received is that it will be here for another couple of years.

'As we move through the next phase of the pandemic we need to balance up the competing health issues - mental health issues, educational outcomes for our children, allowing people the opportunity to go to work.

'We need to get to a point culturally where there is a greater acceptance that if you’re sick and you have flu-like symptoms, you don’t go to work, you stay home until you’re better,' Mr Perrottet explained.

'Now that’s culturally been something in the past, but we need a greater emphasis on it so we can move away from mandates.

Mr Perrottet said he hoped Australia would be in a position to relax the seven-day isolation rule by the end of September.

On Monday Mr Albanese said the clear medical advice is 'now is certainly not the time' to cut the isolation period, with infections rising across Australia.

'The advice from the chief medical officer ... was that now is certainly not the time for (the isolation period) to be reconsidered,' he told Adelaide's Radio fiveAA on Monday.

'That's something that health officials will continue to look at.'

Access to COVID-19 isolation payments will resume from later this week as health authorities try to stop the rising spread of virus cases across the country.

Employees who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate from their jobs can receive the $750 payment, which will be available from Wednesday.

It comes after the federal government agreed to extend the isolation payments to the end of September. The scheme had expired on June 30.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the payments were reinstated following health advice on growing numbers of COVID-19 cases caused by a more infectious strain of the Omicron sub-variant.

He said the federal government would work collaboratively alongside the state and territory governments in helping to manage the third wave of Omicron cases.

The return of the isolation payments will come with a $780 million price tag, but the cost will be split among the federal, state and territory governments.

The government initially said it did not want to reintroduce the payments due to pressure on the federal budget.

Mr Albanese has not indicated whether the September 30 deadline for the payments would be extended.

Case numbers are continuing to increase as a result of the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of Omicron.

Over the weekend, more than 78,000 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, with 107 deaths recorded.

More than 337,000 active cases were reported, while 4700 people were in hospital with the virus.

Experts have said the peak of the fresh wave of Omicron isn't expected to hit until at least the end of July.

There's been a 99 per cent rise in hospitalisations with COVID in the state since June 22.

'We can’t force people to sit at home forever': 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham demands an end to Covid isolation rule

By 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backflipped on a Covid policy over the weekend.

He’s brought back the $750 payment for people who test positive and face a mandatory 7 days isolation.

It’s for people who don’t earn sick pay.

So casuals and sole traders.

The Prime Minister has extended it until the end of September.

And I support that.

But here’s the broader issue.

At what point do we start making a tough call here?

The current system is sending us broke.

We’re forcing people to sit at home for a week after testing positive.

99% of them have mild symptoms.

And we’re then having to compensate them for missing work.

It’s unsustainable.

This latest policy backflip is going to cost taxpayers $780 million.

At some point very soon - we need to simplify things.

When you’re sick- you stay home.

And when you’re better- you come to work.

That’s how it works with the flu.

That’s how it needs to work with coronavirus.

There are no strict isolation rules in America, the UK, Sweden, Denmark or Norway.

They are back to normal.

We’re hanging onto old restrictions.

The whole point of getting the jab was to reduce the severity of the virus.

95% of us are double dosed.

More than 60% have had a booster.

And a fourth dose is available for people over the age of 30.

Yes, case numbers are high.

But the flu can kill people too !

And we’re not mandating how long you must stay home when you catch the flu.

And we’re not handing anyone $750 a week for doing so.

The NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told us this morning:

'In many cases at the moment- the current strand of influenza is more severe than the current strands of COVID.'

We can’t force people to sit at home forever.