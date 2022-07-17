ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dominic Perrottet warns the flu is more severe than the current strain of Covid-19 - and says it's time for the government to review the seven-day isolation rule

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has warned this winter's strain of influenza can be more severe than Covid-19 - as he calls for Australia to review the seven-day pandemic isolation rule.

During an interview 2GB's Ben Fordham on Monday, Mr Perrottet argued the current strain of influenza was 'more severe than the current strains of Covid' but, under the country's health rules, Australians must self-isolate for seven days after infection with the virus.

Mr Perrottet said he raised the issue about the country's Covid isolation rule with leaders at national cabinet over the weekend, however, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it's 'not the time' to slash the timing.

Mr Perrottet wants Australians to only have to self-isolate for five days after testing positive to Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107euU_0gj1NTke00
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has warned that this seasons outbreak of influenza, is in some cases, more severe than Covid-19

'We need to look at reducing that period of time, because Covid is not going away,' Mr Perrottet said.

'The advice we have received is that it will be here for another couple of years.

'As we move through the next phase of the pandemic we need to balance up the competing health issues - mental health issues, educational outcomes for our children, allowing people the opportunity to go to work.

'We need to get to a point culturally where there is a greater acceptance that if you’re sick and you have flu-like symptoms, you don’t go to work, you stay home until you’re better,' Mr Perrottet explained.

'Now that’s culturally been something in the past, but we need a greater emphasis on it so we can move away from mandates.

Mr Perrottet said he hoped Australia would be in a position to relax the seven-day isolation rule by the end of September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y95mP_0gj1NTke00
Dominic Perrottet says he's hoping that isolation requirements for Covid-19 can be reduced by the end of September

On Monday Mr Albanese said the clear medical advice is 'now is certainly not the time' to cut the isolation period, with infections rising across Australia.

'The advice from the chief medical officer ... was that now is certainly not the time for (the isolation period) to be reconsidered,' he told Adelaide's Radio fiveAA on Monday.

'That's something that health officials will continue to look at.'

Access to COVID-19 isolation payments will resume from later this week as health authorities try to stop the rising spread of virus cases across the country.

Employees who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate from their jobs can receive the $750 payment, which will be available from Wednesday.

It comes after the federal government agreed to extend the isolation payments to the end of September. The scheme had expired on June 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dHHW2_0gj1NTke00
 With the rise in COVID cases, PM Anthony Albanese says the isolation period will not be reviewed

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the payments were reinstated following health advice on growing numbers of COVID-19 cases caused by a more infectious strain of the Omicron sub-variant.

He said the federal government would work collaboratively alongside the state and territory governments in helping to manage the third wave of Omicron cases.

The return of the isolation payments will come with a $780 million price tag, but the cost will be split among the federal, state and territory governments.

The government initially said it did not want to reintroduce the payments due to pressure on the federal budget.

Mr Albanese has not indicated whether the September 30 deadline for the payments would be extended.

Case numbers are continuing to increase as a result of the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of Omicron.

Over the weekend, more than 78,000 new cases of COVID-19 were registered, with 107 deaths recorded.

More than 337,000 active cases were reported, while 4700 people were in hospital with the virus.

Experts have said the peak of the fresh wave of Omicron isn't expected to hit until at least the end of July.

There's been a 99 per cent rise in hospitalisations with COVID in the state since June 22.

'We can’t force people to sit at home forever': 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham demands an end to Covid isolation rule

By 2GB breakfast host Ben Fordham

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has backflipped on a Covid policy over the weekend.

He’s brought back the $750 payment for people who test positive and face a mandatory 7 days isolation.

It’s for people who don’t earn sick pay.

So casuals and sole traders.

The Prime Minister has extended it until the end of September.

And I support that.

But here’s the broader issue.

At what point do we start making a tough call here?

The current system is sending us broke.

We’re forcing people to sit at home for a week after testing positive.

99% of them have mild symptoms.

And we’re then having to compensate them for missing work.

It’s unsustainable.

This latest policy backflip is going to cost taxpayers $780 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeAu9_0gj1NTke00
2GB host Ben Fordham says Australia needs to simplify things and remove the seven-day isolation rule for those that test positive for Covid

At some point very soon - we need to simplify things.

When you’re sick- you stay home.

And when you’re better- you come to work.

That’s how it works with the flu.

That’s how it needs to work with coronavirus.

There are no strict isolation rules in America, the UK, Sweden, Denmark or Norway.

They are back to normal.

We’re hanging onto old restrictions.

The whole point of getting the jab was to reduce the severity of the virus.

95% of us are double dosed.

More than 60% have had a booster.

And a fourth dose is available for people over the age of 30.

Yes, case numbers are high.

But the flu can kill people too !

And we’re not mandating how long you must stay home when you catch the flu.

And we’re not handing anyone $750 a week for doing so.

The NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told us this morning:

'In many cases at the moment- the current strand of influenza is more severe than the current strands of COVID.'

We can’t force people to sit at home forever.

Comments / 169

Marlene Wingate
2d ago

I just got over cv19. Just Luke the flu bad headache for two days and body aches. d3, zinc and lots of vitamin C! Just tired now! I'm 65 and all is well. Don't go to the hospital at any cost. They have a protocol that will kill you.

Reply(51)
126
To GOD be the GLORY!
2d ago

God did Not give us the power of fear! 2 Timothy 1:7“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.”King James Version (KJV)

Reply(1)
34
Mary Warner
2d ago

Our they looking into there crystal ball again? The vaccines are dangerous. I had a heart attack after 2nd MODERNA VACCINE. If you decide to take the vaccine ask for a SIGNED statement telling you that it is safe. They will not give it to you. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU ABOUT THE SAFETY OF THE VACCINE???

Reply(1)
29
Related
CNN

The 'worst variant' is here

(CNN) — Nearly two-and-a-half years since the coronavirus pandemic began, the most infectious and transmissible variant yet has arrived. Repeated Covid-19 waves have left millions of people dead, with only vaccines helping to blunt the toll. Now the virus is spreading again — evolving, escaping immunity and driving an uptick in cases and hospitalizations. The latest version of its shape-shifting, BA.5, is a clear sign that the pandemic is far from over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Fordham
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Jim Chalmers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Influenza Pandemic#Flu Symptoms#Nsw#Australians
Daily Mail

Girl, 12, is found with cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after doctors initially dismissed symptoms as viral infection then blamed COVID

A schoolgirl was found to have cancerous tumours 'crushing her heart and windpipe' after a GP initially dismissed her symptoms as a viral infection. Imogen Bloxham, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was rushed to hospital on June 6 after her mother noticed she had turned 'yellow'. It followed months of NHS waits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
ohmymag.co.uk

Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed

The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

494K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy