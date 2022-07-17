ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caden Grice earns All-Star selection in summer league

By Justin Robertson
 2 days ago

Clemson baseball’s Caden Grice has received another honor to add to his resume.

Playing in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer, Grice was selected to be an All-Star for the Chatham Anglers.

In 30 games this summer, Grice has batted .223, hitting a team-high four home runs in the process. He is also tied for second on the Anglers in RBIs and hits, with 11 and 10, respectively.

Grice finished the 2022 season with Clemson batting .244, slightly down from his freshman season in 2021 when he batted .317.

As Clemson baseball begins a new era with newly-hired head coach Erik Bakich , Grice’s work in the summer is a good sign for the Tigers.

