RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sound of construction can be heard coming from above Rapid City. M Hill has been under construction since the early summer -- although the plans have been in the works for three years. The goal of the renovation project is to make the hill safer for people. According to Calvin Tohm they added some blocks and piers to the base of the iconic M to make it sturdier against the effects of mother nature.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 10 HOURS AGO