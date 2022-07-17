Dead fish continue to wash up on shore near Euclid Waterfront

Water runs through the heart of Chagrin Falls, Ohio—and so does a creative spirit. Pull back the curtain on this Mayberry-cute town of 4,000 in northeast Ohio, and you'll find eight arts organizations, including Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, one of the oldest operating community theaters in the country. Established in 1930, CVLT has deep roots. "We have a lot of families whose grandmothers, fathers and other relatives have done shows here," says former CVLT President Julia Wolff (who got married on the theater's stage). One of her favorite stories: CVLT was the first to show Man of La Mancha beyond Broadway due to a stroke of luck by two inquisitive theater members visiting New York.
