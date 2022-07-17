ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dead fish continue to wash up on shore near Euclid Waterfront

By Sia Nyorkor
cleveland19.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most scenic views in Northeast Ohio but lately, you can’t help but notice there’s something different as you stroll down Euclid Waterfront. Tee Bailey told...

Related
WKBN

Crews fight fire at Warren Twp. house

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – No injuries were reported after a fire Monday afternoon in a Warren Township house. Warren Township firefighters were called to the 2200 block of N. River Rd. NW for a reported fire at 3:46 p.m. According to the Warren Township Fire Department, the fire appeared to have started in an attic.
WARREN, OH
WKBN

Man falls from cherry picker in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The coroner was called to the scene in Youngstown where a man apparently fell from a cherry picker. Fire crews were called about 1:10 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue, where they found the man in the backyard. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Weekend on Area Highways

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no doubt the deadliest weekend of the year so far on area highways. Six people were killed in six separate accidents across Stark County and its six contiguous counties. Two people were killed in Canton and Tuscarawas Township in Stark...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Fish#Northeast Ohio#Euclid
WKBN

Couple cited after large pig removed from home

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Campbell was cited after a large pig was removed from their home. On April 29, Campbell police were made aware that Cortney Kline had a large pig living in her basement on Chambers Street. Police were able to confirm that Kline did have a...
CAMPBELL, OH
Cleveland Scene

Lost African Serval Cat Spotted at Cleveland Steel Mill

It appears the lost African serval cat, which escaped from its near-east side Cleveland owner in June, was spotted early last weekend, eyes ablaze and teeth showing, at a local steel mill. It, in all likelihood, is the same "house cat" which drew calls to the police in late June...
CLEVELAND, OH
92.3 WCOL

This Is The Most Dangerous City In Ohio

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Ohio statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

A little beach whimsy comes to landlocked Medina

MEDINA, Ohio -- A giant sand sculpture recently took form in front of the Medina County Courthouse on Public Square. But it wasn’t conjured by the fairies peeking out from behind the massive boot. Carl Jara, a sculptor from Cleveland, created the whimsical installation, which featured fairies in a...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Skylight Park opens in Tower City Center (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you haven’t been to Tower City in downtown Cleveland lately, you might want to stop in and check out the new Skylight Park. The park sits atop the old dancing-waters fountain and includes benches, picnic tables, as well as live and artificial plants. “I know...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cities with the most expensive homes in CLE metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

Meet the tenants being evicted from 20 Federal Place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On July 11, the business tenants of 20 Federal Place were notified they must vacate the building many of them have called home for years. This is due to a renovation project set to begin soon. Some of the tenants were given 30 days and others were given 60 days to leave.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
coolcleveland.com

Western Reserve Historical Society Celebrates Euclid Beach Days

While Euclid Beach amusement park recedes further her back into history — it closed following its 1969 season, so those remembering it are fewer and fewer — one tangible piece remains: the Grand Carousel, now ensconced in a glass-walled circular room at the Western Reserve Historical Society. (The entrance arch remains on the park’s site at Lakeshore and East 156th in the Collinwood neighborhood.) There visitors can ride it anytime and relive the days when going to an amusement park was a low-key day of family fun that didn’t break the bank or scare the wits out of the heights-averse.
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Heating and cooling company offers tips to keep a/c working

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many people are trying to beat this heat by cranking up the A/C. Unfortunately, that sometimes leads to a worse case scenario: a broken unit. President of Sal’s Heating and Cooling, Salvatore Sidoti, says they see an increase in emergency repairs when temperatures creep into the 90′s.
CLEVELAND, OH
midwestliving.com

One-Day Itinerary in Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Water runs through the heart of Chagrin Falls, Ohio—and so does a creative spirit. Pull back the curtain on this Mayberry-cute town of 4,000 in northeast Ohio, and you'll find eight arts organizations, including Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, one of the oldest operating community theaters in the country. Established in 1930, CVLT has deep roots. "We have a lot of families whose grandmothers, fathers and other relatives have done shows here," says former CVLT President Julia Wolff (who got married on the theater's stage). One of her favorite stories: CVLT was the first to show Man of La Mancha beyond Broadway due to a stroke of luck by two inquisitive theater members visiting New York.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
WKYC

Woman dies in overnight Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — A 68-year-old woman died in a house fire overnight in Cleveland. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Cannon Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, firefighters found flames showing on the front and side of the first floor of the home, according to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire.
CLEVELAND, OH

