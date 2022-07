Arizona State junior third baseman Ethan Long was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the last pick in the 20th and final round of the MLB Draft Tuesday. Long was the sixth ASU player picked in the draft, behind juniors Joe Lampe at No. 92 overall to Cleveland, Sean McLain at No. 165 overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Nate Baez in the 12th round to the Minnesota Twins along with senior pitchers Kyle Luckham and Adam Tulloch, who were selected by in the 15th round by the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians respectively.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO