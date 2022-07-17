ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson breaks down all things Hogs with CJ Maclin

Senior Cade Fortin arrived at Arkansas in January after transferring away from South Florida, where he was the starter going into 2021. Within months, Fortin rose in most projected Razorback depth charts to third-team after Lucas Coley transferred away and it was announced burner Malik Hornsby would split time at wideout in 2022. And that’s after the Arkansas quarterback room had already thinned out following the ACL injury to another backup signal-caller in Kade Renfro.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO