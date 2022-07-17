ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson breaks down all things Hogs with CJ Maclin

hogville.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – ESPN Arkansas’ Tye Richardson sits down...

hogville.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Neville pumped about Arkansas diamond future

The way Las Vegas prep baseball star and Arkansas signee Mason Neville sees it, Tuesday afternoon was a big win-win for him. Neville (6-3, 200), a lefty-swinging and throwing center fielder projected as a top 100 pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 18th round.
ARKANSAS STATE
bestofarkansassports.com

Chad Morris’ Latest Move Shows How Elite Hogs Quarterback Cade Fortin’s Vision Truly Is

Senior Cade Fortin arrived at Arkansas in January after transferring away from South Florida, where he was the starter going into 2021. Within months, Fortin rose in most projected Razorback depth charts to third-team after Lucas Coley transferred away and it was announced burner Malik Hornsby would split time at wideout in 2022. And that’s after the Arkansas quarterback room had already thinned out following the ACL injury to another backup signal-caller in Kade Renfro.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Pittman at SEC Media Days signals Hog football is on the horizon

With SEC Football Media days underway in Atlanta, the coming season is on the horizon. Hopefully our heat wave will break or at least subside a bit before the Razorbacks open preseason drills Aug. 5. Not that the Hogs aren’t working out in the heat currently, but the demands of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

What is Arkansas's what iconic football play

Fun little video here. It's show every teams most iconic play. For us, it has 4 & 25. I'd still go Miracle on Markham because it sent us to the SEC Championship. What say you?. Also I don't think anything will ever top Bama's, as much as it hurts to say.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
hogville.net

Jadyn Johnson Working Hard to try and Realize Dreams

FAYETTEVILLE — Van Buren Class of 2025 wide receiver Jadyn Johnson is hoping to eventually play college football once his high school career ends. Johnson, 5-10, 170, suffered a knee injury earlier this spring, but it turned out not be as serious as first thought. He is now back working with the Pointers and hoping to find a role this fall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Funniest moments from 2022 SEC Media Days so far

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – SEC Media Days aren’t just about talking college football, but plenty of other topics as well. Those topics can go anywhere from weird things being signed, Netflix recommendations, and even coaches controlling the weather. Our Courtney Mims compiled some of the best and funniest...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nba Summer League#Mlb Draft#Hogs Hoops#Razorbacks
hogville.net

Eli Wisdom offer

What's the likelihood that Wisdom gets a Razorback offer soon. Winning Percentages (how times have changed!) Frank Broyles 71% Lou Holtz 74% Ken Hatfield 76% Jack Crowe 38% Joe Kines 35% Danny Ford 47% Houston Nutt 61% Bobby Petrino 67% John L Smith 33% Bret Bielema 46% Chad Morris 14% Sam Pittman 52%
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Aspiring Fayetteville pilot taking advantage of shortage

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The future for Dalton Morris is taking off. The 26-year-old Fayetteville man is training to be a pilot. “For the longest time I have always wanted to be a pilot,” said Morris. For the airline industry, that can’t happen fast enough. During the pandemic, thousands...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Mercy announces plans for $500 million Northwest Arkansas expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy announced Tuesday plans for a $500 million expansion in Northwest Arkansas. The plans include a state-of-the-art cancer center, adding more than 100 primary care doctors and specialists, and new clinic locations, according to a news release. Mercy is also planning expansions to the emergency department...
ROGERS, AR
5newsonline.com

One arrested after police chase in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — One person was arrested after a police chase that began in Prairie Grove and ended in a crash in Fayetteville. According to the Prairie Grove Police Department, just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver then began to flee toward Fayetteville and crashed on Highway 62 near the Interstate 49 intersection.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
5NEWS

The thriving businesses of 'Old' Highway 71

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — It’s been more than 20 years since I-49 opened between Alma and Fayetteville. And since that time, you might think businesses along the old Highway 71 have faded away. You’d be wrong. Take are drive along the old highway and one of the first...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Largest medical marijuana dispensary in Arkansas opens

ROGERS, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary is now the largest in the state. The Source moved from its original location off Walton Boulevard in Bentonville to off West Walnut in Rogers. They opened their doors at the new location Thursday, July 14, for the first time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy