Hey guys, this was easier than FaceTiming. Sorry about the dirty windows. Been raining here and just didn’t get them cleaned up. Let me know if you have any questions. It’s not a $45k+ truck. It’s a great running and driving truck that will make a ton of money. With a little more work it will be a great rig for a small operation/village/farm or whatever! Call/text 207-214-9737.

KODIAK, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO