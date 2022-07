Kodiak Island Borough assembly members were asked to review and score 11 applications for the vacant borough manager’s position at Thursday’s work session. Meagan Christiansen, the borough’s lead in coordinating the hunt, said the list of applicants will remain confidential until the assembly meets to discuss the final pool they wish to consider and interview. She added that four applicants from a previous search have re-applied.

KODIAK, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO