PITTSBURGH — A couple of isolated showers out there this evening, and we will see the possibility of isolated showers overnight, generally south of Pittsburgh, into Sunday morning. We then see a break in rain until mid to late afternoon when showers and perhaps some storms return. Right now, storms do not look to become severe but could have gusty winds and heavy rain. Rain will continue into Sunday night and Monday with potentially a soggy Monday ahead. We dry out Tuesday as temperatures spike midweek.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO