Pittsburgh, PA

Newman, Chavis lead Pirates over Rockies, 8-3

By MICHAEL KELLY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Newman and Michael Chavis had three hits apiece, and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended their 12-game road trip with a 8-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Jason Delay and Jason Marisnick also had two hits and Tyler Beede (1-1) pitched two innings of relief for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh had a season-high 16 hits to end a four-game skid and finish its 11-day, four-city trip 6-6.

“It was good to bounce back,” manager Derek Shelton said. “We played we played well on this road trip -- a long one -- but to grind through it, especially after not playing very well the first two games here, I give our group a ton of credit.”

Elías Díaz doubled and tripled for Colorado, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Brendan Rodgers and C.J. Cron had two hits each and Austin Gomber allowed three runs in five innings of work for the Rockies. They have won 8 of 11 to climb back into the wild card race.

“We’re playing better,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “We’re pitching better, we’re playing good defense, the hitting has come around a little bit and Kris (Bryant) is back in the lineup.”

The Pirates recalled Bryse Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis to make the start Sunday. He allowed two runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh went in front in the sixth against reliever Jake Bird (1-1). Delay singled, went to third on Newman’s double and scored on a groundout by Ke’Bryan Hayes. Chavis followed with a sharp single to right to bring home Newman and make it 5-3.

Newman’s two-RBI single capped a three-run ninth for Pittsburgh.

Wilson was given a 3-1 lead but left after 48 pitches with runners on first and third. Cron scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the deficit to 3-2, and Colorado tied it in the fifth when Díaz tripled and came home on Blackmon’s sacrifice fly.

The Pirates held them scoreless after that and pulled away for the win.

“If you tie the game up you have the momentum,” Chavis said. “Then to go back out there on defense and to immediately get it back, it’s kind of like it’s a kick in the chest.”

GETTING DEFENSIVE

José Iglesias had a highlight-reel defensive play in the fourth inning. With Ke’Bryan Hayes on first, Chavis hit a grounder toward Iglesias at shortstop. He charged the ball and in one motion scooped it with his glove and flipped it to Rodgers covering second for a forceout.

Chavis got some revenge in the sixth when he made a diving stop of Ryan McMahon’s grounder down the first base line, preventing Rodgers from scoring from second. He ended the game by snaring Blackmon’s line drive and doubled up Díaz at second.

“When I make plays like that, when I do well defensively, it’s something that I’m more proud of just because it’s something that didn’t come naturally. It’s something that I worked at,” Chavis said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Placed RHP Chase De Jong on the 15-day injured list due to left knee tendonitis.

Rockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to return after the All-Star break. He has not pitched since June 2.

Pirates: Open a three-game home series against Miami starting Friday night.

Rockies: Travel to Milwaukee for a four-game road trip starting Friday night.

