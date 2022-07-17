ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Bannon Lakes neighborhood

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7h9z_0gj1IhKz00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hot air balloon emergency landing made for an unusual morning in the Bannon Lakes neighborhood.

Neighbors awoke to the giant balloon in their street around 7:30 a.m.

All three folks on board are okay.

“When I went into my kitchen, my dog started barking real hard and we looked outside and there was a hot air balloon sitting right about the lake,” Bannon Lakes resident Thomas Sutton said.

Thomas Sutton took a video early this morning of a hot air balloon getting close to the lake behind his house. He said it got pretty low but it shot back up and kept going.

It eventually landed one street over.

The pilot and his two passengers landed right across the street from Debbie King’s home.

“I came outdoors and there’s this huge balloon with a basket underneath and three people sitting on the ground across the street in front of my neighbor’s house,” King said.

King said the balloon safely landed and no one was injured. She said the passengers even asked her for coffee.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials said the wind was uncooperative, which is why the hot air balloon had to make the emergency landing.

The pilot of the hot air balloon also said the wind shifted this morning and that’s why they needed to land. He even said he’s done a similar precautionary landing in Bannon Lakes before.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

9 people displaced after fire at Westside Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said rescue crews transported one person after a house fire at a home Monday night on the Westside. It’s unclear exactly how that person was injured, but they were expected to be OK. JFRD said the American Red Cross was called to assist six adults and three children.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Jacksonville, FL
Accidents
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Pilot seriously injured after small plane makes emergency landing in wooded area near Palatka airport, authorities say

A pilot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning in a wooded area in the Palatka area, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a single-engine, experimental aircraft from the Putnam County area was departing from Palatka Municipal Airport, also known as Kay Larkin Field, on Reid Street, around 8 a.m. when the pilot — a 55-year-old man from Franklin, Tennessee — experienced mechanical failure and attempted to circle back to the airport but had to make an emergency landing.
PALATKA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Permit in review for one of area’s first Scramblers restaurants

Pending approval, Scramblers will renovate a former clothing store and card shop in Deerwood Village Mall for a 140-seat breakfast-lunch restaurant as the first of five planned by the Ohio restaurant company. Skyline Construction Inc. is shown as the contractor for the $550,414 job to renovate 3,318 square feet of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Air Balloon#Emergency Landing#Accident
News4Jax.com

Crash blocks lanes of westbound JTB at I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash closed westbound lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard on Tuesday night at I-295. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person was transported from the crash with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. FHP said three vehicles were involved.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Keep you and your family safe from dangerous wildlife

The Rattlesnake Conservancy is a non-profit organization based out of the heart of Jacksonville whose mission is to advance the protection of rattlesnakes, and their habitat, through research and education. We offer several educational programs and opportunities to people in northeast Florida, teach venomous handling classes throughout the United States, and participate in important research initiatives meant to support our mission. While rattlesnakes are often feared and misunderstood, they’re a very important species who play a vital role in their ecosystems and provide countless benefits to the environment and to people!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Missing man from Clay County found safe

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Clay County Sheriff’s Office has ended the search for a “critical missing person” who was last known to be in the Marion County area. Deputies say, Dan Joseph McNeal, 82, was found safe in Palm Beach. Before being found, he was last...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy