Sioux Falls, SD

Expedition ZooFalls is coming to the Great Plains Zoo

By Julia Kaye
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpedition ZooFalls is the Great Plains Zoo’s largest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from last year’s event contributed to the...

KELOLAND TV

Don’t overwater your lawns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot dry weather is taking a toll on yards across KELOLAND. If you’re like a lot of people, you run your sprinklers when you can, but how much should you be watering when it’s this hot?. “A lot of brown spots,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

3 Sioux Falls Urban Legends that Will Give You Chills

Sioux Falls has some great urban legends: 26th Street Ghost Joggers, the 1970s Orange Corvette that no one can drive, and a road with a wicked history. These are some of the Sioux Falls stories we grew up hearing. The Corvette that Smells Like Death. The Legend: An Orange 1970's...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN 99.1

Downtown Sioux Falls Hosting 2022 ‘Hot Classics Night’ Car Show

5th Annual Hot Classics Night Car Show. It's the largest car show in downtown Sioux Falls on July 23. Get ready for the chrome, music, and maybe a few beers at the 5th Annual Hot Classics Night Car Show. It's the largest car show in downtown Sioux Falls. Nyberg's ACE hosts the event on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Vintage clothes and sneakers coming to southern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The demand for new and vintage sneakers and clothes is growing in Sioux Falls and PB & Thrift is hoping to take advantage with their new storefront opening this weekend. 21-year-old Victor Hernandez-Diaz has always had a love for sneakers, especially Jordans. “I gathered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Look Who Won the Indian Scout Rogue Motorcycle!

On Saturday, July 16, crowds gathered at Vern Eide Motoplex - Indian Motorcycle and the new BMW motorcycle in Sioux Falls - eagerly awaiting for their names to be called to come up to "winners row" for a chance at a new Indian Scout Rogue motorcycle in partnership with Classic Rockers B102.7.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Largest family-operated organic grocery retailer opening in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., announced its Sioux Falls store will open on July 27. The first location in South Dakota, Natural Grocers® will open at 2601 S. Louise Ave., Suite 300. The community...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding South Dakota needs your help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nationwide, it is costing families an average of around 10% more to buy groceries this year. That means more people may be turning to other options, like Feeding South Dakota, when it comes to getting food for their families. This isn’t usually a common...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#Food And Drink#The Great Plains Zoo#Walkabout Australia
amazingmadison.com

DownTown in MadTown starts Tuesday in Madison

2019 DownTown in MadTown - photo by Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce. A summer event in Madison returns Tuesday night. DownTown in MadTown kicks off its six week series of events Tuesday in downtown Madison. DownTown in MadTown takes place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through August 23rd. The event takes place in the 100-blocks of North and South Egan Avenue. Tuesday’s band is Ivory, and it will also be Classic Car Night. There will be food vendors, booths, and also kids’ activities. DownTown in MadTown is sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, along with several local businesses.
MADISON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Furniture Mission expanding as demand increases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many families are struggling with inflation, one non-profit in Sioux Falls is working to help people make their houses into homes. The Furniture Mission of South Dakota works to collect used furniture through donations and give it to families in need. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$2.38 for a gallon of gas during a political event in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everybody has been complaining about high gas prices for months now. While prices are slowly going down, drivers really caught a break Tuesday at one Sioux Falls gas station thanks to a politically staged event that wants to send a message. “You can start...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: July 17

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Those Guys ABATE is hosting a poker run for the Children’s Home Society. Sign up goes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cheap Shots in Tea, SD. The cost is $10 per rider with 100-percent of the money going to Children’s Home. Participants have a chance to win gift cards. There will also be a free lunch served.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

One of the performers at the Sioux Empire Fair will be singing to a hometown crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the performers at the Sioux Empire Fair in August is coming home to sing. Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy, will be opening for Justin Moore on August 6th. Eddy posted on social media, “I am THRILLED to be bringing the band back home for this one!!! My hometown fair & the stage I’ve always dreamt of playing!!!!”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1st licensed marijuana dispensary opening next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year and a half after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly approved medical marijuana, certified patients in the state’s new program will have their first opportunity to purchase medical marijuana from a state-licensed facility. “We are very excited to announce we have secured the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The 5 Worst Nicknames for Towns in Iowa

Whether deserved or not, a number of towns in the Hawkeye State have earned some not-so-prestigious nicknames. Here are five of the absolute worst. There is always something different to try when you visit a local Sioux Falls bar or brewery. There could be a specialty drink at one bar and a new beer recipe at the next. It's kind of like a smorgasbord of drinks to taste test. The only problem is deciding which bars are the best bars in Sioux Falls to explore with your family or friends?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Sioux falls oh-so-close to $1B in building permits for 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The year is barely over the halfway point and Sioux Falls is at nearly $1 billion in building permits. The actual number is $980 million. The City’s Butch Warrington says there are still some big projects that have yet to come in for permits.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

2022 National Veterans Golden Age Games begin in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Monday through Saturday, the Department of Veterans Affairs conducts the National Veterans Golden Age Games in Sioux Falls. They are national multi-event sports and recreational competitions for senior vets. The games encourage participants to make physical activity a central part of their lives. They...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

