ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Kids get free haircuts at JPS pre-k enrollment event

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqiBW_0gj1IMzq00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) hosted the free Haircuts and Headbands Pre-K Enrollment Program at a couple of schools across the city on Sunday, July 17.

The events took place at Lake and Key Elementary. Parents who registered their child for pre-k were able to take part in the incentive program.

Barbers and beauticians from around the Jackson metro area offered free haircuts and the DIY headband project, giving students a chance to create a custom headband to their personal style.

Drivers line up for gas giveaway in Jackson

The kids not only received a haircut or headband, they also went home with a free book and hair care products.

“Very important. Pre-k is the foundation. We want our pre-k to have a strong start. Giving them their strong start, we’ll lay a solid foundation so that their upcoming years will very productive. That way they can go on and graduate and excel in college,” said JPS Early Childhood Director Felicia Thomas.

“Giving to pre-k s a very important age. I think that’s the foundation of when kids really start life, like they’re getting out here in the world. Honestly, for me, it’s giving me love,” said Anferneey, who is a barber.

Event organizers said JPS will be hosting similar events around the capital city for parents to take advantage of, all the way up until the school year starts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

MSDH offers one-stop shop for school forms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms. The two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

The Buddy Center to open in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) announced announce the official opening of “The Buddy Center” in Ridgeland will take place on August 16, 2022. The center will offer resources, activities, and a place of belonging for individuals with Down syndrome...
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Walmart to host Community Wellness Day on July 23

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart announced communities can get healthy ahead of a new school year at the Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources:  Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

BlueHealth Baptist Day of Health to be held July 23

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – BlueHealth Baptist, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Healthcare will host a Day of Health event. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BlueHealth Baptist, located at 401 Baptist Drive in Madison.
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Education
WJTV 12

JPS hosts guardianship informational session

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) and ‪the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers’ Project will host an informational session on Monday, July 18. The meeting will be held in the School Board meeting room at 621 South State Street in downtown Jackson from 5:45 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Playgrounds are getting cooler — literally and figuratively

JACKSON, Miss. — It doesn't matter if you're going down a metal slide or playing on a big plastic playground — once it gets hot, it's not as enjoyable. The average high in July is just over 92 degrees. But on many days, it can feel close to or over 100 degrees. Heat exhaustion can set in quickly if the right precautions aren't taken. To reduce heat-related illness, more layouts of playgrounds have started adding shade structures.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes to be held in October

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will be held on Sunday, October 2 at Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance in Jackson. The event will be located at 1401 Livingston Lane and will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. According to organizers, registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jps#Haircuts#Solid Foundation#Hairdo#Diy#Pre K S#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Backpack drive to be held for elementary students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Leaders with Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host a back to school backpack drive on Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at Custom Cuts & Styles located at 2445 Terry Road in Jackson from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Backpacks are free for elementary kids while supplies last.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Children’s Museum to host educational Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host a STEAM & Transportation Day on Saturday, July 16. The MCM STEAM event will focus on exploring learning opportunities for youth to engage with the techniques of STEAM. Exhibitors will include MDOT, MEMA and more for an educational day of hands-on learning. Activities will include Dash robots, 3D printing, electric trains and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Reopening held for Benjamin Brown Community Pool

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local church is partnering with the City of Jackson to help restore a community park. Soul City of Jackson Church hosted the grand reopening of the Benjamin Brown Community Pool. Lead Pastor Scott Fortenberry said he was blessed with the idea in January 2021, but due to a supply shortage, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

BMS hosts “Walk of Love” to combat violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Men, women and children took part in a “Walk of Love” on Saturday, July 16 in Jackson. Many people from different walks of life took part in the Better Men’s Society (BMS) event. The goal was to spread the message among the community to get the youth to put down the […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
WJTV 12

COVID-19 vaccines provided to Jackson community as cases rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) partnered with the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, July 19. Dozens of people went to One University Place to get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. One JSU facility member received his second booster. He said it was important to protect […]
JACKSON, MS
pelahatchienews.com

New Pelahatchie High School principal a familiar face

As one principal exits Pelahatchie High School, a new principal must take their place. For many students, faculty and staff, the new principal is one that has a familiar face. Voncille Anderson is a 27-year educator who has 21 collective years at Pelahatchie High School alone. She will be joining Pelahatchie once again as the incoming high school principal beginning this fall.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
Mississippi Link

Aaron Honeysucker, line dancing champion, a community presence

In different settings, audiences are moved by the sincere dedication that Aaron Honeysucker has for the love of his Jackson community. He founded his line dancing team, Community Health Initiative Obesity Fighters, and moves throughout Jackson – engaging others. The team consists of 4 or 5 instructors who get others who may not be able to afford to go, or who may not be able to be motivated to go, to a gym.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders approve new high-tech cameras

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution to introduce high-tech cameras to the city. “It’s a step in the right direction, a step that is going to provide safety and security for our citizens. I also believe that we’ll be able to go to the next […]
VICKSBURG, MS
dailyadvent.com

Returning to Learning: Travelers Rest Academy to open Aug. 8 in Vicksburg

Travelers Rest Academy Principal Hattie Jeffery, left, pastor the Rev. Dr. General Bryant Jr. and Director Janet Watts stand by a shelf full of textbooks at the school. Travelers Rest Academy begins Aug. 8. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post) In 2001, Travelers Rest Academy opened its doors to 15...
WJTV 12

Home dedicated to former first lady of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local Habitat for Humanity chapter is dedicating a home to their founder and former Mississippi first lady. This year’s Women Build Project is in memory of Elise Winter. The founder of the Capital Area Habitat for Humanity chapter and former first lady of Mississippi passed away last July. She dedicated […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

19th Annual Black Rodeo held at Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19th Annual Black Rodeo was held in Jackson on Saturday, July 16. People from all across the state gathered at the Mississippi Coliseum to watch the Real Cowboy Association show off their talents. One Jackson neighbors shared what his favorite part of the rodeo is. “My favorite part would be […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy