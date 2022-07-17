Kids get free haircuts at JPS pre-k enrollment event

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) hosted the free Haircuts and Headbands Pre-K Enrollment Program at a couple of schools across the city on Sunday, July 17.

The events took place at Lake and Key Elementary. Parents who registered their child for pre-k were able to take part in the incentive program.

Barbers and beauticians from around the Jackson metro area offered free haircuts and the DIY headband project, giving students a chance to create a custom headband to their personal style.

The kids not only received a haircut or headband, they also went home with a free book and hair care products.

“Very important. Pre-k is the foundation. We want our pre-k to have a strong start. Giving them their strong start, we’ll lay a solid foundation so that their upcoming years will very productive. That way they can go on and graduate and excel in college,” said JPS Early Childhood Director Felicia Thomas.

“Giving to pre-k s a very important age. I think that’s the foundation of when kids really start life, like they’re getting out here in the world. Honestly, for me, it’s giving me love,” said Anferneey, who is a barber.

Event organizers said JPS will be hosting similar events around the capital city for parents to take advantage of, all the way up until the school year starts.

