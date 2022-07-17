ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Listen: Jamison Ross returns with an R&B gem

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 18, 2022) When an artist has proven proficiency in more than one area, their career path can take them in so many glorious places. After singer/musician/producer Jamison Ross won the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition in 2012, the journey enfolded beginning with a record contract on Concord Jazz. And...

Louder

Imperial Triumphant’s Spirit Of Ecstasy: an exhilarating journey across a jazz-blasted landscape of noise

No one could accuse Imperial Triumphant of going easy on us with 2020’s breakthrough, Alphaville, and true to form they’ve journeyed further into obscurity with their latest album rather than slowed down to capitalise on all the attention. Spirit Of Ecstasy is, let’s put it fairly and frankly, completely fucking insane. Where previous releases jarred and jangled nerves but left you with a semi-coherent set of coordinates, this is a fragmented, obliterative journey whose jazz-blasted landscape makes no such concessions.
Pitchfork

New Pleasures

Many miles separate Eden from utopia. The former sprouts, green and abundant, from untouched soil. Utopias, the work of mere humans, are simulacra of perfection, cast in streamlined shapes and buffed to a blinding gloss. On his 2018 album Zebra, composer Alexis Georgopoulos, aka Arp, sowed an organic paradise out of lustrous synthesizers and tactile percussion. It felt warm and breezy; even when it was blanketed in electronic tones, you could practically feel the wood grain on the plates of his softly struck marimba. On New Pleasures, Georgopoulos rejects Zebra’s naturalism. Instead, he peers ahead, crafting a sleek, machine-operated sanctuary out of plasticky drum machine patterns and jagged synthetic textures. Mallet instruments and fretless bass infuse the album with mild warmth, but Georgopoulos seems more interested in icy, detached soundscapes. If this is a picture of our silicon future, it’s an often airless one.
TIME

How House Music Became the Sound of the Summer

In mid-June, hip-hop mogul Drake had a surprise: his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, would drop the next day. Those who hit “play” were in for another revelation: Drake, normally a bellwether for incoming pop-music trends thanks to his ravenous appetite for the next big thing, was singing about his heartbreaks and haters over the syncopated rhythms and heavy beats.
Pitchfork

Spirit Exit

Holiness has a way of creeping into unexpected spaces. Caterina Barbieri’s Spirit Exit, her first foray on light-years, the label she founded after 2017’s lauded Patterns of Consciousness, is proof that the same spirit that takes hold of you in a basement club can also reach inside the walls of a locked apartment while a virus ravages the city outside. In Barbieri’s case, the space was Milan, the time 2020, and the synth virtuoso’s latest project is an aptly named portal between chaos and transcendence.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan to return July 29 with "Woman Like Me"

(July 18, 2022) From the icon that introduced the world to the female empowerment song of our lives, "I Am Every Woman", Chaka Khan now delivers the ultimate female anthem, "WOMAN LIKE ME," to be globally released on Friday, July 29th, 2022, via the SRG-ILS Group/UMG label imprint. "WOMAN LIKE ME" was written by Gregg Pagani, Francesca Richard, and Jeffrey Anderson and produced by Gregg Pagani. "WOMAN LIKE ME", is Chaka Khan's first single release since signing with The SRG/ILS Group, back in early May, 2022.
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
BET

Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Get Married At Tuscany Garden Wedding

Actor Jay Ellis and actress and model Nina Senicar reportedly tied the knot during a lavish Tuscany garden wedding recently. According to Vogue, the wedding was a longtime coming as the two became engaged in January 2019, and began planning their wedding shortly after. “We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together,” Senicar told the publication.
HollywoodLife

Solange’s Son: Everything To Know About Her 17-Year-Old, Daniel

Solange Knowles has never let being the sister of superstar Beyonce cast a shadow over her, as she has gone on to have her own amazing singing career; she collected a Best R&B Performance Grammy for her song “Cranes in the Sky” in 2017. While making a name for herself in the industry, Solange also thrived as a single working mother, successfully raising her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr, who goes by the name Julez. Find out all about Solange’s only child, below!
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
Slipped Disc

Netrebkos slam Angel Blue for blackface cancellation

Hours after the American soprano withdrew from the Arena di Verona because it blacked up Anna Netrebko in Aida, she received this open message from Netrebko’s husband, the tenor Yusif Eyvazov, calling her action ‘disgusting’. (Right-click on the text to see the full message.) Angel Blue had...
