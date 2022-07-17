Reopening held for Benjamin Brown Community Pool

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A local church is partnering with the City of Jackson to help restore a community park.

Soul City of Jackson Church hosted the grand reopening of the Benjamin Brown Community Pool.

Lead Pastor Scott Fortenberry said he was blessed with the idea in January 2021, but due to a supply shortage, the project was placed on hold.

“Driving through the neighborhood over the last several years, just looking at what was dead and broken and not useful and saying God, what could you do? That’s all with a dream. Then, I had another man ride with me. He daughter was right beside us and got out and said ‘Daddy, we could do a swimming pool here.’ Chris McAlpin looked at me and said ‘Scott, we’re going to make this happen.’ That began the dream of watching God do the impossible,” said Fortenberry.

He said it’s important for them to invest in the community that they worship in. He added that the church will continue to host similar events because it’s their responsibility to serve the community.

