Person hospitalized after shooting on Ocoee Apopka Road, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police are investigating an attempted homicide after a person was shot while riding in a vehicle Sunday.

Officers said the shooting occurred around 3:08 p.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road between West Road and Fullers Cross Road.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The driver of the car that was shot at drove to a home on Rain Lily Road in the Trails of Winter Garden subdivision.

Police said the injured passenger was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

The driver was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

©2022 Cox Media Group