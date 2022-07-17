ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Army veteran goes shopping at remodeled Jefferson Ave. Tops with Mayor

By James Kattato
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHLD0_0gj1I4C100

The Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Ave. has come a long way.

"I think this is one of the nicest supermarkets in Erie County," Buffalo Mayor, Byron Brown said.

This past weekend marked the reopening of the newly renovated Tops, just two months after the shooting that killed 10 people.

Buffalo resident, Patrick White said it only helped the city grow.

“We went through a tragedy. We’re Buffalo Strong. Thank you everyone for all your thoughts,” White said.

White was a regular at the Jefferson Tops before the shooting. Before Sunday, he hadn't been back inside to see the newly remodeled store. That is until Mayor Brown wanted to take him there personally.

“Shopping with Mr. White was a blessing for me,” Brown said.

White is an Army veteran who served from 1979-1985. When he entered the new building, he couldn't believed what he saw.

“I was looking at the ceiling and looking around. The experience was just excellent,” White said

White is also partially paralyzed. One of the things that was so great about the Jefferson Ave. Tops before the shooting was the accessibility for all residents of Buffalo's Eastside.

“In this neighborhood, I would say 40-50% of people don’t drive. This store right here is very important to us,” White said.

When Tops was closed, there wasn't a consistent option for people like White to go to for food.

Now that it's open again, they can finally have a local staple back.

In terms of progress from here, Brown said the community can continue efforts like this to make even more change.

“People are talking about what they can do to help, what they can do to make a difference. Take a senior shopping,” Brown said.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Leaders announce $54M+ for work on Main Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of local leaders came together to announce more funding for Main Street in Buffalo. The Cars Sharing Main Street project is nearly finished. On Monday afternoon, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Congressman Brian Higgins and NFTA Executive Director Kim Minkel were among those announcing $54.5 million in new funding to continue the work.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Breaking ground for a new $110 Million park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a project that will change the face of Buffalo. “It’s government, it’s city, it’s state, it’s community, it’s philanthropy. It’s individuals coming together to make this happen,” Mary Wilson said. Wilson is a philanthropist and the widow...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
Person
Patrick White
News 4 Buffalo

Crews break ground on $110M Ralph Wilson Park project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday morning, crews broke ground on Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park. This was the start of a $110 million transformation of the former LaSalle Park. Publicly and privately funded, it includes extensive shoreline rehabilitation and a pedestrian access bridge. Along with that, there will be sports field updates and landscape work performed.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Christmas In July Comes To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – The City of Jamestown is gearing up for another fun-filled children’s event as Christmas in July is just around the corner. Patrick Smeraldo, owner of Collaborative Children’s Solution’s, says the two-day event this weekend will be filled with family-friendly activities. “On Friday evening we’re...
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Man Indicted For Murder In Double Stabbing On Lovejoy

A Buffalo man has been indicted on murder and assault charges for a grisly double stabbing in the Lovejoy neighborhood. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 22-year-old man was indicted on the morning of Monday, July 18, 2022, before State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek for one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Assault in the Second Degree.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mayor#Tops Supermarket#Buffalo Strong#The Jefferson Ave
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

New cannabis business in Cheektowaga hoping to increase safety and stop stigma

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cannabis community continues to grow in WNY. With licensing on the way, it's changing the way people consume and creating new businesses. "They will roll joints for you, they will pack bongs, they will provide you edibles, they will let you sample any item in their possession," said John Averill, CEO of the Roaring 420s Lounge on French Road.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo mayor testifies on Capitol Hill about mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the nation grapples with how to prevent mass shootings, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is telling lawmakers about the harm those tragedies inflict on communities. Brown testified before a House Committee Tuesday, discussing how the shooting in his city on May 14 had ripple effects beyond...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Army
News 4 Buffalo

Local organizations helping Jefferson Ave. community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Tops on Jefferson Ave. is back open, groups and organizations are still helping the local community with any basic needs. The groups include, the Black Leadership Aids Crisis Coalition, “Social Change” and the local non-profit “Open Buffalo”. All of the groups gathered at the Makowski Early Childhood Center on Jefferson Ave. to provide fresh foods and resources for the surrounding area.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Cannabis bakery to offer marijuana brownies and cupcakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A restaurant in Basom called "BiscuitLife" closed for the season last November and did not reopen in April as initially planned due to inflated costs. Now it's looking forward to finally reopening with a new, limited menu. Starting this Friday the "Cannabis Bakery" will only offer marijuana-infused brownies and cupcakes at its drive thru.
BASOM, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy