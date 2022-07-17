INJURY: Boston Red Sox Superstar Leaves Game

On Sunday, Chris Sale left the game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees with a finger injury.

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox were facing off with the New York Yankees, and seven-time MLB All-Star Chris Sale was the starting pitcher for the Red Sox on the afternoon.

In the first inning, he got injured when Aaron Hicks had a sharply hit ball that went off the finger of Sale.

The veteran pitcher left the game, and the play that he got hurt on was shared by Talkin' Yanks on Twitter.

After the game, manager Alex Cora was asked about Sale.

"He's gonna go see a specialist," Cora said . "Will probably know more tomorrow."

This comes right after Sale had just returned to the Red Sox.

The 2018 World Series Champion was making just his second start of the 2022 season after being out due to a rib injury.

After Sale exited, the Red Sox only continued to struggle and they ended up getting blown out by a score of 13-2.

The Red Sox are in the middle of a modest season as they are 48-45 in the 93 games that they have played in so far.

They are currently in the fourth spot in the American League East Division, and are two-games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place.

Additionally, they are 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place, and 16.5 games behind the Yankees for the top spot.

The Yankees are currently 64-28 in the 92 games that they have played in, and are the best team in the American League.