ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

INJURY: Boston Red Sox Superstar Leaves Game

By Ben Stinar
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2mns_0gj1Hk1N00

On Sunday, Chris Sale left the game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees with a finger injury.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox were facing off with the New York Yankees, and seven-time MLB All-Star Chris Sale was the starting pitcher for the Red Sox on the afternoon.

In the first inning, he got injured when Aaron Hicks had a sharply hit ball that went off the finger of Sale.

The veteran pitcher left the game, and the play that he got hurt on was shared by Talkin' Yanks on Twitter.

After the game, manager Alex Cora was asked about Sale.

"He's gonna go see a specialist," Cora said . "Will probably know more tomorrow."

This comes right after Sale had just returned to the Red Sox.

The 2018 World Series Champion was making just his second start of the 2022 season after being out due to a rib injury.

After Sale exited, the Red Sox only continued to struggle and they ended up getting blown out by a score of 13-2.

The Red Sox are in the middle of a modest season as they are 48-45 in the 93 games that they have played in so far.

They are currently in the fourth spot in the American League East Division, and are two-games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place.

Additionally, they are 3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place, and 16.5 games behind the Yankees for the top spot.

The Yankees are currently 64-28 in the 92 games that they have played in, and are the best team in the American League.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick sent down to minor leagues

A number of top prospects have debuted in Major League Baseball in 2022 and found quick success. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is not one of them. The team on Sunday decided to address that. The Tigers announced that they have demoted Torkelson to Triple-A, where he will begin...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chris Sale
Yardbarker

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale leaves in 1st with broken finger vs. Yankees

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale was hit on his throwing hand by a line drive in the first inning and exited Sunday's start against the host New York Yankees with what was later termed a broken pinky finger. Per the Red Sox, Sale's official injury is a "left fifth...
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
FanSided

Ump job: Braves, Matt Olson get completely hosed with awful called third strike

The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson were jobbed out by the home plate umpire on a horrendous strike three call. An umpire making a bad call behind home plate has become a common occurrence in MLB games this season. Look how many times New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected this year for arguing about the strike zone. Well, there was one call that was pretty egregious, but it did not involve a low strike.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Boston Red Sox Superstar#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox#The Toronto Blue Jays
960 The Ref

Fox Sports apologizes for overlaying Yankees and Red Sox logos on World Trade Center site

The biggest misstep of Saturday's New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox didn't come on the field. Broadcaster Fox Sports saw a swift backlash during the game, part of its Baseball Night in America telecast, after it came out of a commercial break with a graphic depicting the two rivals' logos overlaid onto the reflecting pools of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
The Associated Press

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Holliday heard from agent Scott Boras that his son was about to be picked first in baseball’s amateur draft, and the 2007 batting champion didn’t let on. “That was kind of cool,” Jackson Holliday said later. “He’s like, ‘All right, you’re just going to find out.’ That was really, really neat, and something I’ll probably never forget.” Jackson watched on television about 30 seconds later Sunday when baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Baltimore chose the 18-year-old shortstop first overall. The only other son of a major leaguer to be a top pick was Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox draft grade: Boston defies the odds with latest pick

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft on a shortstop for the second year in a row. The Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom sure do love to draft infielders out of California in the first round. They did so last year when they selected Eastlake High’s Marcelo Mayer with the fourth-overall pick. The year prior, Boston picked Archbishop Mitty High second baseman Nick Yorke 17th-overall. It should come as no shock that the Red Sox used their first-round pick on another California infielder.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Rule Change

Twenty years ago, the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie. Two decades later, they're implementing a fun solution to avoid another one. As revealed Monday night, the winner will be determined by a three-on-three Home Run Derby if the Midsummer Classic remains tied after nine innings. Ty France, Julio...
NFL
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
186
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy