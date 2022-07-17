ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Napoli offer Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a way out of his Premier League hell as they enquire about taking the Spaniard on loan, with the 27-year-old wanting first-team football after losing his starting place at the Blues

By Simon Jones, Lewis Browning For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Napoli have asked about taking Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan.

Chelsea signed the now-27-year-old back in 2018 for a world record fee of £71.6million, but he has found first-team opportunities limited in recent times.

Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper of all time in the deal but has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge, with the former Athletico Bilbao stopper enjoying a run of games before regular errors forced the Blues to go back into the market for another goalkeeper.

Napoli have offered Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa a route out of his Stamford Bridge hell
The 27-year-old missed the decisive penalty kick in last year's Carabao Cup final defeat

Edouard Mendy arrived from Rennes and has held the number one spot ever since, with Kepa having to settle for the bench, cup appearances and a few of league games per season.

The Spaniard is perhaps best known for refusing to be substituted in the 2019 Carabao Cup final when then-manager Maurizio Sarri wanted to swap his goalkeeper for a penalty shootout.

Chelsea went to lose 4-3 on penalties to winners Manchester City.

Kepa refused to be substituted in the 2019 Carabao Cup final before Chelsea lost on penalties
The Spaniard has been on Chelsea's pre-season tour of America and played in their first game

Kepa was subbed on himself in last year's final purely for penalties, replacing Mendy, but failed to save a single one before missing the deciding spot kick against Liverpool.

But now, reaching the twilight years of his career, Kepa needs first-team football, and Napoli may be able to offer just that.

Luciano Spalletti's are looking to close the gap to AC Milan in Serie A after coming third last season, missing a golden opportunity to pick up a title with regular winners Juventus off the ball.

They missed out by seven points, and have added Brighton defender Leo Ostigard to their ranks in an attempt to help improve their fortunes.

Sports
