MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to high temperatures and dry vegetation, fire danger has been raised to high in Missoula County, effective Monday. Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation, fire protection agencies have raised the fire danger in Missoula County to HIGH, effective Monday, July 18, 2022. When fire danger is high, dry grasses and needles ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Unattended campfires are likely to escape, and high intensity burning is likely to occur on slopes and concentrated grassy areas.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO