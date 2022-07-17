ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Early voting applications to be sent out soon in Massachusetts

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FoeQr_0gj1GdJ900

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Applications for early voting through the mail are expected to be sent out to Massachusetts Residents soon.

In June, Massachusetts state Governor Charlie Baker signed into law an elections reform package that makes mail-in voting a permanent option in Massachusetts.

This is a big deal for Massachusetts residents ahead of the Massachusetts State Primary on September 6th. Mail-in voting opens the option to cast ballots to people who can’t get to the polls because of work, travel, or other responsibilities.

Mail-in voting makes it accessible for everyone to cast their ballots, especially for people with physical disabilities or compromised immune systems that can’t vote in person.

22News spoke with some voters about their opinions on mail-in voting becoming a permanent option.

“It’s really exciting that we now have a law in Massachusetts that allows people to register to vote by mail every year, regardless of their situation,” said Tara Parrish of Springfield. “It just means that it’s easier for people to cast their votes and that’s what we need. We need to make it as easy as possible for people to participate in our democratic process.”

Previously mail-in voting was just available on a temporary basis due to the pandemic. This new option could have an impact and increase in voter turnout for the upcoming elections within the state.

“In order for them to be able to participate we have to make sure that they can get to the poll however that looks,” Parrish added.

Residents must complete the mail-in voting application and submit it to the local election office by 5p.m. on the fifth business day before an election.

Jorge Nuñez of Springfield told 22News, “We need to take advantage of the new technology, and mailing will save time and money.”

“It’ll make the convenience a lot easier you know, mailing,” Angel Nuñez added, “You can mail at any time. It doesn’t really matter at what time you do it, you can just send it out.”

The state primary is on September 6th and the deadline for the mail-in ballot application is August 29th.

Comments / 19

CommonSenseApproach
2d ago

How many people have changed addresses this year!? How many have moved out of state!? Anyone else get mail from the former owner/occupant years after they move out!? I have zero trust in the state to do this correctly...

Reply(1)
16
chrisimbri
2d ago

Your vote could get lost in the mail,tossed out, recieved too late, or not counted at all. avoid this by voting in person

Reply
10
Ley
2d ago

I remember my Mom and I received mail in ballots during last presidential election and not requesting it. We went and voted in person only. I also brought a friend so she may vote at her voting site and her name was on the list twice, one with her name and two last names (like it’s normally used in P.R., dad’s last name first and then the maiden name). In the second spot, she was listed with her name and last name only. My friend was upset because she had already requested for them to only use her name like it was on her license…..😳

Reply(1)
6
