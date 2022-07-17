ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Letters: The fight against unconstitutional policing continues

By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, the ACLU of Louisiana commemorates two years of transformative work with our Justice Lab campaign, a litigation, advocacy, and organizing strategy geared at holding Louisiana law enforcement officials accountable for civil rights violations. More than 400 Louisianans have formally reported being the victim of unconstitutional policing, defined as racial...

Ducie Andrus
2d ago

Port Barre Police Department need to be investigated as well I'm sick of them can't leave in your car minding your business without them pulling you over and the outcome leads you going to jail for a simple so say traffic violation

Daily Beast

Attorney General Wants to Hold New Orleans’ Funds Hostage for Defying Abortion Ban

Louisiana’s Republican attorney general is so outraged that New Orleans would attempt to defy the state’s abortion ban that he’s asked for funds to be withheld from the city. Attorney General Jeff Landry’s ire stems from city officials’ recent declaration that they will not enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The Orleans Parish attorney general vowed not to prosecute abortion providers, and New Orleans police said that they will not investigate or arrest them, either. In his letter to the state’s treasurer, Landry said that the city is participating in “open defiance of the will of the people of Louisiana,” and that the Bond Commission should thus delay any funding applications and pause any funding that will “directly benefit” the city. An LSU survey released in April, however, demonstrated that Louisiana residents are almost evenly split on whether abortion should be legal in most cases.
westcentralsbest.com

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Louisiana

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System -- firearm background checks are often used as a proxy for gun sales.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Louisiana drug trafficker arrested

Vermilion Parish, La. (KLFY) — The Vermilion Municipal sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force has reported the arrest of 41-year-old, Alan Kongmani, for various narcotic related offenses. After the identifying Kongmani of New Iberia as the suspected narcotics trafficker, Vermilion Parish Shariff Office agents were able to intercept a narcotics...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
CBS 42

Roadside welfare check ends with Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years behind bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man will be spending years in prison after police found a gun in his car during a stop on the side of the road, prosecutors report. Alvin Porterie, Jr., 51, of Port Allen, was recently sentenced to 15 years behind bars by U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. After submitting a guilty plea, Porterie, Jr., was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KEEL Radio

Report: Shreveport Mayor’s Essence Festival Trip Was Costly

A trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival will be an expensive one for Shreveport residents. Even if the citizens weren't the ones who got to enjoy the trip. KTBS reports that a trip taken by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to the Essence Festival in New Orleans will cost the city quite a bit. According to the report, KTBS obtained documents that they say there was a large uptick in overtime pay for Shreveport Police officers during the trip.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of slamming girlfriend to the ground

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dwyane Bradly, 34, of Baton Rouge was arrested after a deputy from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a disturbance on Monday, July 18. The deputy arrived at a location in the 6000 block of Commerce Circle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette trial for man accused of raping, impregnating juvenile stepdaughter begins

Opening arguments will begin Wednesday morning in the Lafayette trial of a man accused of raping and impregnating his preteen stepdaughter. Delands Brown, 32, faces one count each of first-degree rape, intimidating a witness and attempting to intimidate a witness. Brown was indicted in July 2020; the indictment listed the rape as occurring in December 2019 and the intimidation and attempted intimidation charges as happening in May 2020.
LAFAYETTE, LA

