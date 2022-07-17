ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk | Odom brothers committed to Fayetteville

By CJ Maclin
We sat down with Otis Kirk to talk about some commitments coming to the hill and some that could come to the hill. A wide receiver, a pair of linebackers, a lineman and a athlete. A trio of football players coming from Shiloh Christian High School. Tune in to this week’s Arkansas football recruiting report.

