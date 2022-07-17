ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Sharief attacks Book on TV ad after PAC’s mailer slams her ‘shameful record on guns’

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz, Bianca Padró Ocasio
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9kMY_0gj1FydN00

Former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief said in a TV ad aired Sunday that Florida state Sen. Lauren Book is “desperate to win” state Senate District 35’s Democratic primary after a PAC sent a mailer criticizing her record on guns and safety.

The name of the Fort Lauderdale-based political action committee Winning Florida appeared on the mailer as the one taking aim at Sharief’s “shameful record on guns and public safety,” including a photo of her holding a rifle. It references news headlines reporting that Broward commissioners, Sharief included, approved in 2015 a resolution offering county incentives in support of a deal seeking to attract the authorized U.S. manufacturer of the Russian-style AK-47 assault rifle .

The unanimous vote happened nearly three years before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, where a gunman shot and killed 17 students and teachers, the Florida Bulldog noted in a story that ran in the Miami Herald in 2018.

Sharief said in the TV ad, which aired on WPLG Local 10, that the mailer is from “Lauren Book’s campaign team” and that the photo that was used is from a gun buyback program. Sharief added that the murder of her dad when she was 14 years old shaped her commitment to “get guns off the street.”

“I was shocked to see that the Democrat leader Lauren Book’s team twisted the facts into suggesting that I don’t support common-sense gun control,” she said. “This is everything that’s wrong with politics in our country and Lauren Book should be ashamed of herself to twist the facts [and] be so desperate to win an election.”

READ MORE: ‘Vote you out.’ Sharief attacks Book in Broward battle over abortion bill amendment

Book’s campaign told the Herald in a text message that they denied any knowledge or connection to the mailer. Campaign spokeswoman Claire VanSusteren added that Broward voters already rejected Sharief’s campaign tactics in November when she and nine other Democratic candidates lost their bid to represent Florida’s 20th District in the U.S. Congress. That special election in that district to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings was ultimately won by U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

“Broward voters already rejected our opponent’s tactics last November and we know they will do so again in August,” said VanSusteren. “Which is why our campaign isn’t engaged in the tactics deployed by our opponent and have nothing to do with the mailer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eedwy_0gj1FydN00
Florida state Sen. Lauren Book

Winning Florida, the political action committee responsible for the mailer, has received over $300,000 in campaign contributions since mid-March of last year, including three separate contributions totaling nearly $100,000 from the Miami Beach-based Mango’s Tropical Cafe LLC, Florida Department of State election records show. The committee’s chairman is Jason B. Blank, Fort Lauderdale attorney, whose name is listed as treasurer or chairman in dozens of Florida political committees.

Blank did not return a request for comment on Sunday afternoon.

The mailer and TV ad are the latest sparring between Sharief and Book in the race for state Senate District 35, a primary that has been riddled with personal attacks. When Sharief launched her campaign in May, she slammed Book over her decision not to force a roll call vote while the state Senate debated including exemptions for rape, incest and human-trafficking victims in the 15-week abortion ban bill.

READ MORE: Here’s who qualified for the ballot in South Florida for state Senate and House

The new Senate district, which was redrawn by the Florida Legislature as part of the once-in-a-decade redistricting process, now includes a highly diverse part of Broward County, including Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches, Cooper City, Weston and parts of Davie and Hollywood. Book, the Senate minority leader, had announced plans to move into the new district to avoid a primary match-up with state Sen. Rosalind Osgood, who is unopposed.

The primary has gotten statewide attention, as Democrats voiced concerns that Book’s primary would divert resources away from other competitive Senate districts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
State
Florida State
City
Miramar, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
City
Davie, FL
City
Southwest Ranches, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
City
Hollywood, FL
Broward County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Book
Person
Alcee Hastings
The Independent

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost governor race to DeSantis, indicted on fraud charges

Andrew Gillum, who was once a rising star in the Democratic party and the Florida gubernatorial candidate who narrowly lost to Governor Ron DeSantis in 2018, has been charged in a 21-count indictment for wire fraud, conspiracy charges and for making false statements. Mr Gillum, who was formerly the mayor of Tallahassee, and his mentor Sharon Lettman-Hicks, were charged for raising funds fraudulently from "various entities" between 2016 and 2019. The US Department of Justice said the duo allegedly used some of the money to enrich a company run by Ms Lettman-Hicks, who they said disguised the funds as...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Election Local#Florida Legislature#Guns#State Senate#Florida Department#Democratic#Russian#The Florida Bulldog
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Supreme Court Approves Gov. DeSantis’ Request for Grand Jury To Investigate Immigration and People Trafficking

DeSantis tackling "Biden's border crisis" On June 29, Florida's Supreme Court approved a petition that had been filed by Governor Ron DeSantis to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate immigration-related issues such as the smuggling of undocumented children into the state. The governor was quick to acknowledge the decision on Twitter:
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
15K+
Followers
898
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy