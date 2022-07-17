Forecast: Slightly lower rain risk this week

Tampa Bay Markets is home to a number of incredible outdoor markets that bring together our local Tampa Bay communities and local businesses. More specifically, the Dunedin Downtown Market is a local open-air fresh market that supports 60+ local vendors who sell a mixture of produce, plants, eggs, meats, cheeses, fresh baked goods, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites and locally made handcrafts. The market is held every Friday and Saturday each week from November until the end of June. Changes to the market calendar this season are below.
