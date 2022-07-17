ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Slightly lower rain risk this week

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwesterly winds return this week, and that will lower rain...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Miami

Storm Chances Remain High Monday in South Florida Before Dry Weather Returns

South Florida will experience another day of higher storm chances to start the work week before getting some relief from the recent rain. Look for a few showers and thunderstorms through early afternoon Monday. The coast will clear out first with the western suburbs holding onto the rain a little longer.
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: Storms to fire up across Central Florida Sunday and Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight’s forecast low: 75 degrees. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms will continue to move into the interior from the south starting in Okeechobee County. Within the next several hours these showers will continue to track to the northeast. These storms will be scattered through Marion, Lake, Orange, and Brevard Counties from 4-5 pm before pushing towards the coast through the early evening hours. A few of these storms can be strong producing frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 40 MPH, and heavy rainfall.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mid-90s and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will heat into the mid-90s over the next several days. Rain chances will come late in the afternoon, with a 60% coverage, on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 50% on Wednesday and 40%...
ORLANDO, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane Preparedness Tips from AARP Tampa Bay

Disaster preparedness plans should start with a supply checklist that includes emergency supplies for sheltering at home or evacuating. Don't forget about your pets. Before a storm, consider whether you should register for a special needs shelter registry. If you think you or someone you care for will need assistance during an evacuation due to physical or mental disabilities, register ahead of time with your local county emergency management agency.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Action News

Huge wave sends wedding guests running in Hawaii

HONOLULU — An unwelcome guest crashed a wedding in Hawaii over the weekend. On Saturday, just before Riley and Dillion Murphy were set to say "I do," a giant wave surprised guests after it came over a wall. "Well, so, we knew that the weather was going to be...
HAWAII STATE
ABC Action News

Florida gas prices at lowest rate per gallon since May: AAA

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida fell 62 cents in five weeks, with prices per gallon at $4.27 as of Sunday, the lowest rate since May. "For the first time in a couple months, drivers in some Florida cities are beginning to find pump prices below $4 a gallon," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

WATCH: Waterspout Seen on Bayshore Blvd in Tampa

Once again, we had some insane storms come thru Tampa Bay this evening. And scary video shows a waterspout on Bayshore Blvd in Tampa!. FOX 13’s meteorologist Tyler Eliason shared the video on Twitter! (Watch the insane video below)
TAMPA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

Tampa Bay Markets Helps to Shop Fresh

Tampa Bay Markets is home to a number of incredible outdoor markets that bring together our local Tampa Bay communities and local businesses. More specifically, the Dunedin Downtown Market is a local open-air fresh market that supports 60+ local vendors who sell a mixture of produce, plants, eggs, meats, cheeses, fresh baked goods, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites and locally made handcrafts. The market is held every Friday and Saturday each week from November until the end of June. Changes to the market calendar this season are below.
DUNEDIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
995qyk.com

Did You Not Get A Tampa Bay Average 7.4% Raise In 2022? See The List !

Did You Not Get A Tampa Bay Average 7.4% Raise In 2022? See the list. This survey from Willis Towers Watson says our salary budgets in the good ole’ USA are expected to jump about 4.1% in 2023. They also have an average list of salary growth from 2021 to 2022. Did you get a raise? I didn’t.
ECONOMY
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

'We had to do something': Virginia restaurant adds inflation fee

RICHMOND, Va. — On Sunday afternoon, Brandon Jackson prepared to open the doors of the restaurant he manages, Cheddar Jackson, in Jackson Ward. He and his team spent about an hour preparing all the ingredients he needed. However, Jackson said he isn't always that lucky. “Supply chain has been...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox13news.com

Operation Southern Slowdown aimed at combatting speeding

This week, law enforcement from across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina are all teaming up for operation Southern Slowdown. Officials say of the more than 15,000 warnings and citations issued between Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus Counties between 2019 and 2021, more than half were for speeding.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The 30 commandments of living in Tampa Bay

Whether you were born in Tampa Bay or moved here and became one of us, there are just some things that every resident knows: Deviled crab is a delicacy, our traffic sucks and our pride runs deep for our sports teams—no matter how many times we've been burned. Since...
POLITICS
wtvy.com

Florida pizza manufacturer issues recall

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Florida-based Ready Dough Pizza have recalled approximately 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products. The recalled products were produced without federal inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection service (FSIS). The products also contain milk, wheat, and soybeans, which were not listed on an ingredient label.
WFLA

Foreign buyers, high prices challenge Florida homeowners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States has a current population of 332,891,550, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population clock. Florida alone has more than 22 million residents in 2022. Population, builder confidence, home prices and vacancies, and out-of-town buyers all add to the challenge of finding homes for Floridians.
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Nibs: Brazilian Steakhouse, Chicken Salad & More Pizza!

Another restaurant possibly heading in this direction is Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse with five Florida locations, including Orlando and Sarasota. Representatives of Rodizio Grill were scheduled for a pre-app meeting with Pasco County planners on July 5. According to a concept site plan filed with the county, the restaurant would be located off S.R. 56 on Sun Vista Dr., in front of the At Home store (and just south and across the road from Costco).
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Florida law enforcement agencies cracking down on speeders during 'Operation Southern Slow Down'

TAMPA, Fla. — A campaign aimed at helping "save lives and prevent reckless driving and speeding" in Florida and four other southeastern states kicked off Monday. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), in collaboration with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and local law enforcement agencies, announced that "Operation Southern Slow Down" will run from Monday, July 18, through Saturday, July 23.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy