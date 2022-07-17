ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Angry Cameron Smith clashes with reporter who asked him about joining Saudi rebel tour straight after his stunning St Andrews victory: 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?'

By Shayne Bugden
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cameron Smith's celebrations after taking out the British Open were soured when he clashed with a reporter who asked him about joining the rebel Saudi LIV tour straight after his incredible victory.

The journalist apologised for the poor timing before quizzing the Queenslander on rumours he'd join the controversial breakaway competition, which is headed by his fellow Aussie Greg Norman.

Smith - who'd been all smiles in his post-tournament press conference until that point - was clearly agitated when he shot back, 'I just won the British Open and you're asking about that?

'I think that's pretty, not that good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mG9A_0gj1Fpgq00
Smith's beaming smile was replaced by a scowl when a reporter asked him if rumours that he's joining Greg Norman's breakaway LIV tour are true
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G6U81_0gj1Fpgq00
The Queenslander (pictured kissing the Claret Jug after his win) refused to be drawn on whether he's headed to the Saudi-backed tour after rumours emerged that Norman is trying to recruit him and Adam Scott to form an all-Australian team in the series 

The reporter persisted, asking the new champion if he was keen to join the rival tour, to which Smith responded: 'I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff, I'm just here to win golf tournaments.'

Rumours that LIV CEO Norman wants to recruit Smith and Adam Scott to form an all-Australian team in the rebel competition were aired by Britain's Telegraph newspaper shortly before Smith shot a final-round 64 to take the Claret Jug at St Andrews.

The Aussie's failure to rule out joining the series quickly made headlines, coming on the back of news that Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy as he draws closer to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed competition.

He looks poised to join fellow European stars Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Martin Kaymer and record Cup points-scorer Sergio Garcia, who have all signed up. Garcia confirmed on Sunday he will be formally resigning from the DP World Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Y8GW_0gj1Fpgq00
Recruiting Smith would be a huge coup for Norman, who was barred from attending celebrations for the 150th Open at St Andrews due to his role with LIV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Puzhb_0gj1Fpgq00
The 28-year-old's astonishing round of 64 on the final day sealed a win for the ages and saw him break Tiger Woods' mark for the lowest ever score at St Andrews

Smith shot a total of 268 across his four rounds to finish 20 under par - the furthest under par a winner has finished in majors history and the lowest ever score at St Andrews.

The Aussie beat Tiger Woods' previous best mark of 269 set in 2000, when the American finished 19 under.

With a remarkable five successive birdies to start the back nine, Smith chased down home hope Rory McIlroy to become the first Australian to claim the famous Claret Jug since Greg Norman at Royal St George's in 1993.

'Ah, jeez, what a week. I'm going to fall apart here, I know,' Smith said, choking back tears after being handed the coveted trophy.

'All the names on there, every player that's been at the top of their game has won this championship.

'Yeah, it's pretty cool to be on there. It really hasn't sunk in yet. I don't think it will for a few weeks. Yeah, it's just unreal.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4Y93_0gj1Fpgq00
Beer close by, Smith poses with the trophy on the balcony at the Royal & Ancient clubhouse after becoming the first Aussie to claim the title since Greg Norman in 1993

Showing nerves of steel, the 28-year-old closed with a record eight-under-par 64 on Sunday to capture his elusive maiden major championship after two near misses at the Masters.

He won by a shot from American Cameron Young, who eagled the last for a 65 to force Smith to hole a clutch two-foot birdie putt to deny the American a four-hole playoff.

McIlroy finished a further stroke back at 18 under following a final-round 70.

In etching his name in the history books after winning golf's oldest and greatest championship, Smith also becomes the first player to complete The Players-British Open double since the legendary Jack Nicklaus in 1978.

He is Australia's fifth winner of the Open after Norman, who also reigned at Turnberry in 1986, Ian Baker Finch (1991), Kel Nagle (1960) and five-times champion Peter Thomson (1954, 1955, 1956, 1958 and 1965).

Nagle and Thomson are the only other Australians to have won the Open on the Old Course at the home of golf.

But not even those two greats completed victory in such grand style.

Smith's finishing 64 is the equal-lowest-ever final round from an Open champion and matched Norman's 64 on the par-71 layout at Sandwich in 1993.

Convincing him to join the LIV tour would be a huge coup for Norman, who was snubbed by the Royal & Ancient club, which refused to invite him to the celebrations for the 150th Open because they feared his status as the face of the competition would hijack the event.

The 'Great White Shark' would usually have been an obvious invite under normal circumstances after winning the Open twice during his career.

Comments / 77

retired 17
2d ago

This is wrong, I saw the interview and Cam thought the LIV question was 100% bogus and it was! His response was, “ I just won The Open, and you ask me that question, I’ll let my management deal with and address that topic.” What else could the kid say? Bush league question

Reply(2)
32
conservative Frank
1d ago

He's 100% correct. never should he be asked that question after he won the British Open. Total lack of respect but what do you expect from the media

Reply(3)
25
gene pavlikowski
2d ago

These are the type of reporters that the Media should immediately TERMINATE! They want to make something a story to benefit themselves!

Reply(5)
24
Related
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
Golf.com

How the beer-loving Cameron Smith lost weight — and gained distance

Welcome to Play Smart, a column to help you play smarter, better golf from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen (who you can follow on Twitter right here). Cameron Smith’s 150th Open Championship came, above all else, with his putter. And deservedly so. His flat stick caught fire on Sunday, helping him onto five birdies to start the back nine and a 64 seize the trophy from Rory McIlroy’s grasp.
GOLF
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

CBS' Amanda Balionis Renner Has Telling Comment About Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy watched a golden opportunity to win The Open Championship slip away Sunday. While he held his own during the final round, shooting 2-under without a bogey at St. Andrews, he nevertheless got passed by Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. The golfers shot 8-under and 7-under, respectively, on the...
GOLF
FanSided

Rory McIlroy was all class about Cameron Smith winning British Open

Rory McIlroy, despite a four-shot lead entering Sunday, watched the British Open slip away to Cameron Smith. After the round, though, he was all class. The weight of the world might’ve been on the shoulders of Rory McIlroy on Sunday at St. Andrews. The Open Championship was his to lose with a four-stroke lead outside of Viktor Hovland, he of never finishing inside the Top 10 at a prior major, who was tied with him. Cameron Smith, of course, had a different narrative in mind.
GOLF
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Speaks Out Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Prominent golf reporter Amanda Balionis Renner is speaking out in support of Rory McIlroy. McIlroy failed to win The Open Championship on Sunday, despite leading by multiple strokes in the final round. Following his disappointing finish, McIlroy spoke with reporters, something he didn't have to do. "Reminder that players do...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Andrews#British Open#Ryder Cup#Saudi#Queenslander#Aussie#Liv#The Claret Jug#European
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cam Smith stuffing the claret jug in an overhead bin is the only relatable thing about him right now

Nothing about Cameron Smith the golfer is relatable right now, not even the fact that he had (more than) a few beers on Sunday evening. There's a big difference between enjoying some adult beverages after shooting 20 under to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews and enjoying some adult beverages alone on your couch because "it's Sunday." We are not the same.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

‘I don’t want to play it again’: Players react to the Old Course’s 17th hole

The Old Course at St. Andrews has been there for the taking all week. Everything leading up to the Open Championship played into the players’ favor. It was a dry summer in St. Andrews, which let the course get firm and fast. Then, during tournament week, the wind dropped. It stopped short of being easy, but it was far from difficult, either. If you hit the shots, you could shoot low. And players did.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Cameron Smith reveals answer to big Claret Jug question

Cameron Smith has found the answer to the big question he posed after he won The Open Championship on Sunday. After he rode an incredible putting performance to a victory at St. Andrews, Smith said in an interview with BBC that he planned to find out how many beers will fit inside the Claret Jug. He provided the answer on Monday.
GOLF
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson frustrated at failure to challenge for medals

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson revealed her frustration at failing to challenge for medals after day one of the heptathlon.The 29-year-old sits sixth with little hope of retaining her title at the World Championships in Eugene.The 2019 winner trails leader and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam by 273 points and lies 193 points adrift of the podium places.A solid 200m from @JohnsonThompson. 23.62 lifts her into sixth overnight, with three events to come.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHoregon22 pic.twitter.com/MZXhKQqtmb— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 18, 2022Injuries and a late change of coach have left Johnson-Thompson, who has 3798 points, playing catch-up and disappointed.She said: “It’s not...
SPORTS
BBC

Open icon Peter Thomson's ashes scattered at St Andrews ahead of finale

Early on Sunday morning Andrew Thomson scattered two teaspoons of his father's ashes at the 18th green of the Old Course at St Andrews. His father was Peter Thomson, an Australian golfing legend who won five Open Championships during his glittering career - including one at the home of golf in 1955.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

494K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy