ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUMc5_0gj1FnAc00

NEW YORK — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.

Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the heading "We did it." Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, "On the J Lo."

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," wrote Lopez in a message signed Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez wrote that the couple flew to Las Vegas on Saturday, stood in line for their license with four other couples and were wed just after midnight at the Little White Chapel, a chapel boasting a drive-through "tunnel of love." Lopez said a Bluetooth speaker played their brief march down the aisle. She called it the best night of their lives.

"Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with," said Lopez.

News of their nuptials first spread Sunday after the Clark County clerk's office in Nevada showed that the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. The marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck declined to comment.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the early 2000s, spawning the nickname "Bennifer," before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003's Gigli and 2004's Jersey Girl . Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.

Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.

Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004 and share 14-year-old twins together.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner: 1st Photo Of Ben Affleck’s Ex Smiling In Lake Tahoe After His Wedding To J.Lo

Jennifer Garner had a huge smile on her face in the first photo that she shared since her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The Alias star, 50, posted a selfie of herself on a beautiful bike ride in Lake Tahoe, California to her Instagram Story, which you can see here, on Sunday, July 17. Shortly after Ben and J.Lo’s wedding, his ex-wife looked very happy out on the sunny day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
State
Nevada State
State
New York State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring in Makeup-Free Selfie from Bed After Surprise Nuptials

One day after tying the knot with Ben Affleck in a late-night wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jennifer Lopez confirmed the news on Instagram with a selfie from bed. Looking blissful, the superstar — makeup-free in the snap — had her plain wedding band on display. "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets," she captioned the photo, referencing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" lyrics. ("I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady," sings Fanny Brice in the show.)
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cris Judd
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama's Wife Acting Like 'Single Gal' While Working To Become Hollywood Queen Bee? Ex-FLOTUS Reportedly Rubbing Shoulders With Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift & Barbra Streisand

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama continue enjoying fame even after their time in the White House concluded on January 20, 2017. After their tenure as POTUS and FLOTUS ended, it was reported that the former first couple received a joint $65 million advance from Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group for their respective memoirs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner ‘Not Happy’ Ben Affleck Let Their Son, 10, Drive Lamborghini

Ben Affleck, 49, got himself into an unfortunate situation when he let his 10-year-old son, Samuel, get behind the wheel of a Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles on June 26. After Sam hopped into the front seat of the $225,000 luxury vehicle, which was running, he put it in reverse, causing it to roll back and hit a parked BMW. Now, a source close to Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50, has revealed how she feels about the ordeal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
111K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy