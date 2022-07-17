ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Metro: Woman injured when her moped hits debris in roadway

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman driving a moped Sunday in the west valley fell and was seriously injured when her vehicle struck debris in the roadway, Metro police said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, police said, describing her injuries as “extremely life threatening.”

The woman was riding in an area near North Torrey Pines Road and West Lake Mead Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said the moped could have struck a box spring from a mattress, causing the woman’s fall.

Police temporarily closed North Torrey Pines Road northbound from West Lake Mead to West Balzar Avenue to investigate.

