ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Local Sports - July 17, 2022

By Sara Palczewski
hoiabc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs fall in...

www.hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoiabc.com

Fair gets underway in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the 73rd time the Heart of Illinois fair is underway. With a lot of different activities like a Rock-n-Circus, swine races and judging, plus a new “Aussie Kingdom” with kangaroos. But everyone has their own, number one draw. “We come to...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Burned in 2021, Ashers returns this month

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Destroyed in a fire last September, a local restaurant has a new spot. The new Ashers Bar and Grill will open Friday in Pekin, along Court Street across from the Tazewell County Courthouse. Owned by Farmington husband-and-wife team Russell and Ashley Spencer, the new...
PEKIN, IL
KWQC

Former Galesburg student chronicles high school years in book

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jane Simkins, author of Streakin’: The Real Life High School Adventures of a Not-So-Plain Jane discusses everything related to publishing a book that chronicles her years as a student at Galesburg High School. It contains all of her written weekly posts as published in the Galesburg Register Mail.
GALESBURG, IL
hoiabc.com

Back to school fun and readiness for Peoria students two week before classes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - School is about two weeks away for Peoria students. Tuesday they got ready for the first day with some fun. Glen Oak Park was filled with hundreds of families for the ‘One Peoria Back to School and Health Fair’. State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) organized the event to make sure students were prepared for the first day.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
starvedrock.media

Update Coming On Passenger Rail Proposal

Do you remember the talk earlier this year about setting up a passenger rail service connecting Starved Rock Country to Peoria and Chicago?. Press conferences are planned Thursday in Peoria, Utica and Morris regarding a feasibility study and results from a public interest survey. A short survey was put together a few months ago asking questions like how likely would you be to use the passenger rail service and how much would you be willing to pay?
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ribbon cutting held for 73rd HOI Fair

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A ribbon cutting was held to mark the start of the 73rd annual Heart of Illinois (HOI) Fair at 4 p.m. Tuesday. This year’s fair will feature many attractions, including rides, food, contests, exhibits, and shows. HOI Fair/Expo Gardens Board President Roxy Baker encourages...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Fire Department battles afternoon fire at Peoria businesses

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A spark from a welder caused Peoria firefighters to battle a Tuesday afternoon fire at GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria. The fire broke out just after 1 PM Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming the building, with crews quickly...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Peoria Chiefs#Abc#The South Bend Cubs
hoiabc.com

‘Paint the Path’ returns to Washington

WASHINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - City leaders gave the community a chance to get creative Sunday, and help an important cause in the process. ‘Paint the Path’ is a fundraiser to benefit BRIDGE Education Foundation, which supports students and faculty of Washington Community High School. The foundation assists in providing grants, scholarships and educational activities to benefit all students of all levels.
WASHINGTON, DC
Central Illinois Proud

Team Tazwood cruises to 2022 Junior River Cup Championship win

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Team Tazwood cruised its way to a 13-5 win over Team Peoria at the 2022 Junior River Cup Championship. The event was held at Country Club of Peoria. Best Ball matchups were played Saturday with singles on Sunday. Tazwood won Best Ball 5-1 and the singles portion 8-4.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New carjacking trend lands in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As of July 2022, 372 cars were stolen in Peoria, trending with last year’s number, but Peoria police said there was a new way to steal cars and it was growing in popularity. “There have been social media posts on how to steal...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

YMCA ready to open new Bloomington facility

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After nearly a decade of planning and building, the Bloomington-Normal Y.M.C.A. is preparing to open its new facility in Bloomington. The nearly 70,000 sq. feet facility will be located near OSF St. Joseph off of Washington Street. Spaces in the building include expanded gym space and an aquatic center featuring water therapy pools and many basketball hoops on the gymnasium floor.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
hoiabc.com

Sunny, hot and humid conditions continue

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will be stuck on repeat this week with sunny, hot and humid conditions into the weekend. If you enjoyed Monday’s forecast, you can expect similar conditions for Tuesday. The day will start off quiet but humid with temperatures running in the mid 60′s to lower 70′s through the morning commute. Plenty of sunshine will return, so keep the sunglasses handy!
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Body found in wooded area in Pekin

PEKIN (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A male body was found earlier Monday in the 3400 block of Court Street in Pekin. Pekin Police say that officers responded to a report of a found body in a wooded area at around 10:48 a.m. and found a deceased man. Police say...
PEKIN, IL
wglt.org

Weed being domesticated at ISU and WIU to produce biodiesel, animal feed, and jet fuel

For years, conservationists have promoted cover crops as ways to fix nitrogen in the soil and prevent soil erosion, but farmers haven't been leaping for joy because it costs money and labor to plant and then to scrape the cover crop off the field in time for spring planting. Incentives to plant cover crops through conservation grants barely offset that.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Hot and humid weather continues

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will stay on repeat for the rest of the week as hot and humid weather continues. Slight rain chances return to the forecast this upcoming weekend. Tonight:. Clear skies will continue this evening and overnight. Lows tomorrow will be in the mid...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

License plate-reading cameras approved in Normal

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Normal Town Council has voted to approve license plate reading traffic cameras purchased from Flock Safety for just over $83,000. Normal Police said earlier that the data obtained from the cameras won’t be shared with or sold to third parties. The information...
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

Sunny, hot and humid this week

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Dry conditions will set in through the work week as high pressure builds after a few rounds of showers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to keep the sunglasses and water bottle handy this week, as sunny, hot and humid conditions will dominate the work week’s forecast. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible throughout the morning drive today as some of the excess moisture from the weekend evaporates. Temperatures will gradually build under sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. While temperatures will be seasonal, it will feel a few degrees hotter due to humid conditions area wide.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

COVID-19 Cases See Spike Following Summer Holidays

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - New numbers for the Illinois Department of Public Health are showing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few months. Now nearly a majority of the state is under a high risk. In the latest release from the Illinois Department of Public...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy