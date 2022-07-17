Local Sports - July 17, 2022

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Dry conditions will set in through the work week as high pressure builds after a few rounds of showers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to keep the sunglasses and water bottle handy this week, as sunny, hot and humid conditions will dominate the work week’s forecast. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible throughout the morning drive today as some of the excess moisture from the weekend evaporates. Temperatures will gradually build under sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. While temperatures will be seasonal, it will feel a few degrees hotter due to humid conditions area wide.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO