ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘No clear evidence’ Rwanda plan deterring migrant crossings – MPs

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVbCx_0gj1Eyfa00

There is “no clear evidence” the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda will deter Channel crossings, according to MPs.

The Commons Home Affairs Committee accused ministers of hunting for “radical new policies that might make good headlines” but do little to stem the flow of people attempting the dangerous journey.

It warned “quick-fix solutions” will not tackle the crossings as it called for an asylum system that “deals with reality”.

(The Government’s) deterrent policy of sending asylum applicants to Rwanda appears to have gone unnoticed by those who attempt to cross the Channel

The committee’s report said: “Much more clarity is required on the new plan to relocate some migrants from the UK to Rwanda. There is no clear evidence that the policy will deter migrant crossings.”

MPs called on the Government to prove the deal will deter crossings and to disclose “detailed costings” to support suggestions the move will reduce the current £1.5 billion asylum system bill, as they warned: “Some claim that the UK also runs the reputational risk of appearing to wash its hands of its international obligations.”

More than 14,000 migrants have made the 20-mile journey so far this year, navigating the world’s busiest shipping lanes from France in small boats like dinghies, provisional Government figures show. The total for 2022 is anticipated to be 60,000.

At least 166 people have died or gone missing attempting the crossing, including 27 in a single day last year.

Since April the military has been in control of the Channel operation but this is due to be reviewed in January.

The committee’s inquiry found:

– The Government’s response to the crisis, characterised by “inattention and poor decision making” had exacerbated problems and “undermined public confidence” in the asylum system and border control. The “perceived reluctance” of the French Government to find a solution has not helped the situation;

– It was “right” to drop plans to pushback migrants at sea as it was hard to see how the tactic’s benefits could outweigh “its potential costs in the form of risk to migrants’ and officials’ lives and damage to the UK’s reputation”;

– The “greatest deterrent” to Channel crossings would be to prevent them “ever leaving France”;

– Attempts to forge returns agreements with EU states to send migrants back to safe countries have “entirely failed” in the wake of the UK leaving the Dublin Regulation arrangements when freedom of movement ended;

– A “worrying trend” in Home Office announcements being made before “detailed policy has been worked through, tested or even agreed between Government departments”.

The inquiry recommended:

– The Government negotiate with France on introducing further preventative measures on the continent and set up UK asylum assessment centres there so there is a “safe and legal route for those who might successfully seek asylum in the UK;

– “Urgent” measures are taken to address the unknown number of lone migrants children who have gone missing, sometimes disappearing permanently, from hotels;

– The Home Office demonstrate what steps it will take to protect the wellbeing of those sent to Rwanda and carry out research to inform future policy on why migrants make the dangerous crossing because there is “no reliable data”;

– Ministers and officials “refocus” their efforts on work to establish returns agreements with EU countries.

Committee chairman Dame Diana Johnson said: “(The Government’s) deterrent policy of sending asylum applicants to Rwanda appears to have gone unnoticed by those who attempt to cross the Channel.”

Policy development has “moved away from evidence-based, tested and cost-effective solutions reacting to the changing demands placed on it”, she said, adding: “Instead, we have a search for radical new policies that might make good headlines but do little to stem the flow of people prepared to put their lives at risk to reach the UK by any means necessary.

“The UK needs an asylum system that deals with reality. It must be fair, efficient and acknowledge the UK’s international obligations.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, welcomed the report and urged the next prime minister to “immediately rethink and focus on the workable alternatives that are – contrary to rhetoric – readily available.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “There is no one silver bullet to tackle the global migration crisis the world is facing but we must do everything we can to fix the broken asylum system in the UK.

”Our new plan for immigration will bring in the biggest package of reforms in decades, allowing us to support those in genuine need while preventing illegal and dangerous journeys into the UK and breaking the business model of vile people smugglers.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Watchdog frustrated with Home Office as Channel crossings exceed 15,000 for year

The Home Office has come under fire over delays in publishing a watchdog’s report into migrant crossings as the number to reach the UK so far this year hit 15,000. The Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal said he was “increasingly frustrated” that the department had been sitting on his findings for months as he suggested concerns from officials about the “tone” of some of his remarks could be partly behind this.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#European Union
Daily Mail

Migrants wave the middle finger at onlookers on French coast while climbing aboard UK-bound boat as total number of people crossing Channel this year passes 13,000

A group of forty migrants including young children set out on an inflatable boat bound for Britain from France today - as Channel crossings passed 13,000 this year. Small children wearing red life jackets were spotted on the French coast near Gravelines before they made the attempt to cross the English Channel.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi Second NATO Leader to Resign in a Week

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced that he will resign from his position on Thursday, becoming the second NATO leader to resign over the past seven days. Draghi announced his resignation after a political party in his ruling coalition, called the 5-Star Movement, failed to support him in a parliamentary confidence vote earlier on Thursday over his plan to address rising living costs, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy