MPs to stage confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s Government

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
MPs will stage a vote of confidence in the Government on Monday amid renewed opposition calls for Boris Johnson to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker prime minister.

If the Government is defeated it would almost certainly trigger a general election, although that would require a significant number of Tory MPs to vote against it, or at least abstain.

That however which would appear unlikely given the party is leaderless and in no fit state to fight an election, while the initial wave of anger at Mr Johnson has largely subsided.

It may offer the Prime Minister a final chance to defend his record before MPs after the tumultuous events which led to his downfall, amid accusations of lying and rule-breaking.

Conservative MPs have the chance to show they are listening to the people by getting rid of this failing Prime Minister

Mr Johnson will open the debate and his official spokesman said: “As you would expect the Prime Minister will set out some of the achievements of the Government.”

Unusually, the vote will take place on a Government motion.

Labour had originally said it would seek to hold a confidence vote after Mr Johnson announced he was staying on as Prime Minister until the autumn and a new Conservative leader was in place.

However, the Government refused to accept the wording of the Labour motion, which expressed no confidence in the Government and the Prime Minister, effectively forcing Tory MPs to go on record saying they still had confidence in Mr Johnson if they wanted to avoid an election.

So instead ministers tabled a motion of their own after Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans told the two parties to resolve the matter themselves.

Ahead of the vote, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who has tabled an amendment demanding Mr Johnson resign immediately, said: “Conservative MPs have the chance to show they are listening to the people by getting rid of this failing Prime Minister.

“Boris Johnson should go now and, when a new Conservative leader is in place, we should have a general election so that people can kick out these Conservatives once and for all.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Prime Minister has put down this vote of confidence in himself and his Government.

“We’ve got this extraordinary situation. In the debate last night, I think all of the candidates to be prime minister (were asked): ‘would you have the current Prime Minister in your cabinet?’

“And none of them said they would.

“Tonight, he’s asking them to go into voting lobbies to vote confidence in him continuing as Prime Minister, so this is getting farcical.

“And you’ve got a Government that’s been propped up for months and months and months, is likely to be propped up again this afternoon in that debate.”

