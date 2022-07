CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that left the city’s law director injured. According to the report obtained by the Guardian, city Law Director Anna Villarreal was attempting to cross Main Street near downtown when a vehicle struck her. It was not known immediately by police if the driver targeted the law director intentionally or if it was an “accident.”

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO