The dog days of summer are about to provide a gut punch to New York State, with the heat index expected to hit 100 degrees in the Empire State. The triple H's are going to be making a mid-summer visit to New York this week, as hazy, hot, and humid weather is making its way into the region. High heat and humidity are expected to make their way into our area and impact most of New York State starting today (Tuesday) through Thursday with heat index values hitting tropical levels of the high 90s and low 100s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO