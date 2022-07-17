RV fire reported in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Fire Department logo.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department (SRFD) received reports of an RV fire in Doyle Park Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

The call came in around 3:20 p.m., and the fire was reportedly spreading to nearby trees. Firefighters at the scene requested assistance from an additional fire engine due to the threat to nearby structures. Four fire engines, one ladder truck, and one Battalion Chief have been dispatched.

