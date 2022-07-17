ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

EasyJet launches new customer service initiatives to help passengers this summer

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSOSK_0gj1EKns00

EasyJet has launched new initiatives to help passengers travelling this summer, including extra customer service staff and the introduction of a hotline for families with young children.

Customer service hours have been extended for the summer season and will now be open between 6am and 11pm, while a new hotline for families travelling with children under 12 has been introduced.

EasyJet, which is expecting to transport 6.2 million passengers this summer, says it has recruited 350 new customer service staff and is opening a new call centre in Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JsWr_0gj1EKns00
EasyJet customer service assistants launch the airline’s new ‘family customer helpline’ (David Parry/PA) (PA Wire)

The airline will also be stationing head office staff in UK airports to provide additional support to passengers, and has introduced new interactive signage in airports.

It will also allow customers travelling on early morning flights to drop hold baggage off the evening before they travel.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easyjet#Milan#Signage
Daily Mail

EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos

Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Unreasonable and unacceptable’: Emirates defies Heathrow demand to cut passenger numbers

One of the biggest airlines flying in and out of London Heathrow has flatly refused to cut passenger numbers as demanded by the airport owner.Emirates called the demand “entirely unreasonable and unacceptable”.The giant carrier flies a dozen A380 superjumbo aircraft between Heathrow (LHR) and Dubai each day, carrying around 6,000 passengers.On Wednesday the airport made an unprecedented request for airlines to reduce the number of passengers on departing flights – with a daily cap of 100,000 outbound travellers up to and including 11 September 2022.British Airways has responded by stepping up its programme of cancellations, throwing the summer travel plans...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Passenger baffled after being kicked off flight for ‘invalid ticket’ after boarding

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger was left baffled when he was removed from a flight after boarding, with staff accusing him of having an “invalid” ticket.Ryan DeMarre, from Idaho, posted the whole encounter to the video social media platform TikTok.He claims he had arrived at the airport in Seattle for a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Maui, Hawaii on 2 July, and was able to check-in and go through airport security with no problems before the issue arose.Once onboard, Mr Demarre’s video shows cabin crew coming to talk to him and his daughter in his plane seat.He asks: “Is there some problem...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight

Delta Air Lines passengers boarding a flight on Monday morning were amazed to be offered $10,000 (£8,210) to give up their seats. Boarding had already begun for the flight - from Grand Rapids, Michigan to Minneapolis, Minnesota -when Delta staff announced that the flight was overbooked,Airline ground staff said they were looking for eight passengers willing to travel to Minneapolis, Minnesota on a later flight. In return, the volunteers would each be awarded $10,000 in compensation.The Independent was unable to verify how much the airline paid out to passengers in this instance, but it is not uncommon for large sums...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy