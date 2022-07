It's 2022 MLB draft day in Los Angeles and the Baltimore Orioles have made their selection. With the No. 1 overall pick, the Orioles took Jackson Holliday, top prospect and son of former major leaguer Matt Holliday. The Arizona Diamondbacks followed up with another son for a former major leaguer (Andruw), selecting Druw Jones.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO