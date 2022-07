The Ravens are still searching for a title run with former league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who enters the final year of his rookie deal. His contract status is a slow-burn story that will only heat up the longer it goes unresolved. The Ravens have vowed to make some changes to their practice and conditioning methods after the team was decimated by injuries in 2021, but they need more than healthy bodies to keep up in what figures to be a ferociously competitive AFC. Jackson must elevate his game as a passer, and the defense must create more havoc in the form of sacks and turnovers.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO