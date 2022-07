RENO, Nev. (AP) — The latest expense reports for state candidates in Nevada hold a familiar pattern: Incumbent Democrats raised more than their Republican opponents in every statewide race. The reports give a glimpse into who has stakes in some of the tightest statewide elections in the country. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw, who are married, each donated $10,000 to Democratic state Attorney General Aaron Ford’s campaign. Nearly two-thirds of Republican Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant’s funds this quarter came from himself.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO