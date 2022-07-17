BISD election starting to take shape

One week before the filing period opens for a seat on the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees, seven potential candidates have filed paperwork naming their campaign treasurer.

Information on the BISD website indicates that Carlos Elizondo, Christina Almazan, Prisci Roca Tipton, Drue Brown, Frank Ortiz, Philip T. Cowen and Victor Caballero had filed the form for a candidate to appoint a campaign treasurer.

In addition, Denise Garza, the current BISD Position 2 trustee, states on a campaign finance report filed July 12, that she is a candidate for the Position 2 seat.

Three seats on the BISD Board of Trustees are up for election: Position 1, held by Brown, Position 2 held by Garza and Position 4 held by Tipton. The election will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The candidate treasurer form has a place to name the office currently held and the office sought. Garza, Tipton and Brown listed their current position as the office sought.

Elizondo did not list a position sought. Almazan listed only BISD trustee as the office sought but did not specify which position.

Ortiz listed Position 4, Caballero Position 2, and Cowen Position 1.

Cowen and Elizondo are former BISD trustees. Caballero and Ortiz are retired BISD principals.

The filing period for the election is July 25-Aug. 22.

A few campaign signs have been posted around town, among them for Garza, Ortiz and Caballero.