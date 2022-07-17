ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet weather here to stay through Monday

By Kristin Emery
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have had round after round of showers and a few heavy downpours throughout the day with the heaviest activity right now moving east. We will still have light rain and occasional rounds of heavy downpours often on through the evening and early Monday morning.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Alert: Tonight and tomorrow morning are First Alert Weather Days through the AM shows due to the threat of flash flooding.

Aware: Rain will wrap up slowly through tomorrow afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7463_0gj1Dkar00
KDKA Weather Center

While our threat of severe storms is minimal, we still could see a few with gusty winds and also an isolated flash flooding threat where storms move slowly. A flood watch is in effect for some of our western counties through 8 AM Monday. Because of this, we are keeping First Alert status in effect tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Rain should slowly diminish through the afternoon Monday and then we're back into a dry. Tuesday Wednesday with heat gradually building through the week. We will have a few shower chances late Monday night and then again starting through the weekend and early next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446RWt_0gj1Dkar00
Your 7-day forecast, as of July 18, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered showers, storms give way to hot and humid air for rest of the week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Showers and thunderstorms will last through the afternoon and evening. Daily average High: 83° Low: 64°Sunrise: 6:04a Sunset: 8:47pALERT: First Alert called off with Flood Watches expiring early just before 4 a.m. The only place under Flood Watch through 8 a.m. was Greene County and Monogalia County - Not enough to be FA. AWARE: Scattered Showers and general thunderstorms todayWEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos  It's a warm and muggy start with lows in the upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms will last through the afternoon and evening as an area of low-pressure...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Unsettled weather continues Monday

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain could bring flooding, keep an eye on low-lying and poor drainage areas. There is also a chance for stronger storms that could produce damaging winds and hail later today. Stay weather aware and download the WPXI Severe Weather App for alerts while you are on the go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Flash flooding and damaging winds possible on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared today for the threat of flash flooding and possibly damaging winds. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSome of our western counties have already seen 1-3" of rainfall triggering flash flood warnings and flood advisories earlier this morning. Through the afternoon, isolated general showers and storms are possible under mainly cloudy skies. Highs today will be around 80°, but it will be very humid with lots of moisture thanks to the high influx of moisture. Around dinnertime, widespread showers & storms will...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Dry period ending with rain and increasing humidity returning later this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a cloudy start to our Saturday with lows near normal in the lower 60s. Daily average High: 83° Low: 64° Sunrise: 6:03 a.m. Sunset: 8:48 p.m.ALERT: None right now AWARE: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.There will be a few sprinkles or light showers around through the first part of the day, then clouds decrease and we will see sunshine for the late afternoon with highs in the low 80s. The lower humidity sticks around through the first part of Saturday, and then humidity increases overnight and Sunday with showers and thunderstorms arriving ahead of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Road closures and detours announced for running of the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Final preparations are underway for the Fleet Feet Liberty Mile.The race through downtown Pittsburgh is set for this Friday evening, July 22. The family-friendly, one-mile race has been named "one of America's most iconic races" by Runners World.There will be some road closures and detours downtown on Friday for the running of the race.The course is along Penn and Liberty Avenues.Closures begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The race is at 7 p.m., and organizers said everything should be back open by 9 p.m.Click here to view the closures on the Waze app.Parking lots will not have access onto Liberty Avenue or Penn Avenue between Stanwix St. and 11th Street. Parking on Liberty Avenue or Penn Avenue will not be available after 4 p.m.Some Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses will also be detoured. Find that information here.For a full map of the course, click here. Finally, visit this link for Liberty Mile's full website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#School Closings Delays#Kdka Mobile App
pittsburghmagazine.com

Your Kingdom Awaits in this Second Empire-Style Duplex on the North Side

It is not a stretch to say Dennis Campbell saved a piece of Pittsburgh history from the wrecking ball in 1995, when he jumped feet first into purchasing a Second Empire-style duplex at 1111 Island Ave. in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Built in 1886, the home had definitely seen better...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Holiday classic coming to downtown Pittsburgh later this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A twist on a holiday classic is set to premiere in downtown Pittsburgh later this year. "Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker" will grace the stage in October with toe-tapping jazz music. This time around, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington are taking the A train from New York City to Pittsburgh, back to Strayhorn's roots and bringing something different for the holidays. "I heard it as a kid when it came out in 1960 because Billy came to be with us for Christmas and he brought this album. We said, 'Hey, this is pretty cool.' So all these years later now,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Flight cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport among highest nationwide

As unprecedented flight disruptions continue to waylay airline passengers across the country, recent data show cancellations at Pittsburgh International Airport are among the highest. According to data compiled by CNN, 3.7% of flights leaving Pittsburgh were canceled between May 28 and July 13, the sixth most in the country. Cancellations,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Corbet Street market to be demolished by fall to make way for parking, green space

Corbet Street in Tarentum is expected to have a new look by fall with the demolition of a two-story building that was home for many years to a corner market. Borough officials on June 23 closed on the purchase of 215 Corbet, the two-story red brick building that is noticeable partly because the corner at Third Avenue doesn’t align properly with the rest of the street.
TARENTUM, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wisconsin group bringing Mad Chicken fast casual restaurant to downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The chicken restaurant trend is alive and well after nearly two-and-a-half years of the Covid-19 pandemic and ready to expand into Downtown Pittsburgh. While western Pennsylvania has its own standard bearer among a new wave of restaurants focused on Nashville-style hot chicken in Mero Restaurant Group’s ChiKN, which started in Oakland and expanded to Cranberry as a compliment to the company’s Stack’d Burgers & Beer restaurants, a new Wisconsin operator called Mad Chicken is also expanding in the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Center Twp. Supervisors Meeting: Beaver Valley Mall Beaver Boulevard Paving Has Begun and Sheetz in Talks with PENNDOT

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township engineer Ned Mitrovich reported to the supervisors at Monday night’s meeting that paving on Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard has begun. Sheetz officials are in talks with PennDOT concerning their wish to locate off of I-376 and Route 18 about a half mile from the new GetGo, according to Mitrovich.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy