ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

3 Must-Avoid Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to fantasy football, it can be just as important to identify who NOT to draft as it is to know who to target. We’re here to help. Today, we’ll take a look at wide receivers experts are avoiding. Deebo Samuel (WR – SF)...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Jeff Wilson to operate as 49ers' primary backup

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

AFC North prediction, odds: All four teams have merit

As we wait for training camp to begin in the NFL, we're taking a look around the league the next two weeks to see how divisional odds shake out, along with the futures bets we like the most. [Previous Editions: NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Discussed Notable Quarterback Trade

The Cleveland Browns made one of the biggest splashes this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, he may miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. Depending on the length of Watson's suspension, the Browns may have to trade for another quarterback. Perhaps that'll lead them to...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, Early Pick (2022)

It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

The New York Jets are reportedly bringing in some secondary help. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Jets are set to sign former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Craig James. He's going to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason. James was released by the Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp. The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring. A semifinalist...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Browns Insider Has Telling Comment On Ndamukong Suh Reports

Earlier this month, reports surfaced saying the Cleveland Browns are interested in signing veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. However, the AFC North franchise appears to have had a change of heart. Or, perhaps, the Browns never had any actual interest to begin with. According to Browns insider May Kay Cabot,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Packers Work Out Veteran Receiver, Rookie Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers, who have one open roster spot with training camp just a week away, worked out veteran receiver John Brown, according to multiple reports. Brown, a third-round pick out of Pittsburg State by the Arizona Cardinals, has 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Buccaneers#American Football#Wr7#Sea
FOX Sports

NFL playoff predictions: Packers in, Cowboys out, Cowherd says

Which teams will crack the 2022 NFL playoff bracket?. The 2022 season is fast approaching, with training camp already underway for some teams. As is tradition, Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how the regular season will shake out on "The Herd." Here's how it all turned out, division by...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo officially given permission to seek trade

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have officially granted QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his agents permission to seek a trade after returning to practices. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports from yesterday stated that Garoppolo had returned to practice and was targeting mid-August as a return...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

2022 Fantasy Football: RB Sleepers

I know I know. Melvin Gordon is not someone that excites us at this point in his career. He’s 29 years old and the Broncos just drafted Javonte Williams in the 2nd round last year. Why is Gordon a sleeper? Well, Gordon is still a very solid running back. Gordon Re-upped with the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal which show’s he believes in his talent still and is going to want to prove it. Javonte Williams is great and I believe he is the better RB at this point in Gordon’s career. But, it wouldn’t shock me if Gordon handles goal-line work and splits carries with Javonte. The offense was also not good these past 2 years. Insert Russell Wilson and this offense looks a whole lot better. I expect the Broncos to score much more and have a better overall offense. This means more opportunity for both RB’s. The issue with Javonte Williams is that his ADP is in the 2nd round. Where as Gordon’s ADP is at the start of the 7th. It wouldn’t shock me if they end up with similar stats and you are able to get Gordon five rounds later. While he may not provide the same flash he used to, Gordon will still be productive. He should be able to post solid RB2/RB3 numbers this season and be a valuable sleeper.
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Overvalued Rookie Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at rookie running backs Pat Fitzmaurice feels are overvalued in 2022 redraft fantasy football leagues. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Overvalued Rookies to Avoid. James Cook (RB – BUF) Everyone seems to love Buffalo as a landing...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

2 Free Agents That Are Still Worth Signing For Browns

With each passing day, the start of 2022 NFL season is getting closer for the Cleveland Browns. Training camp and the NFL preseason are right around the corner, and the Browns still have some players they could get from free agency. The Browns currently have around $21.3 million in cap...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

3 Tight End Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. For us, we’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s take a look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

2 Patriots Rookies Places On The Non-Football List

A pair of rookie offensive linemen are not ready to practice for the New England Patriots yet. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots placed sixth-round pick Chasen Hines and seventh-round selection Andrew Stueber on the active/non-football injury list. Neither Day 3 draft choice practiced during early-offseason sessions. New England...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Darren Waller seeking new contract

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with two years left on his current deal. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Everyone got paid in Vegas during the 2022 NFL offseason — QB Derek Carr, WRs Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams and edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. That list leaves out Waller who has ascended since first signing his deal that pays him up to about 14 million over the next two years, a bargain for a player generally considered a top-five tight end. According to Spotrac, Waller's current calculated market value is around $15.5 million per year. He made an appearance at training camp, showing he isn't threatening a holdout at this point, and the two parties are continuing to work on a deal, according to Rapoport. In a suddenly loaded Las Vegas offense, Waller is currently going on average at TE5 in PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros, a mark he has cleared twice in the last three years.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots: Best 2022 NFL offseason moves that will put New England over the top

The 2022 NFL offseason didn’t bring the same fireworks the 2021 offseason did for the Patriots. New England spent just $26.9 million in guaranteed money in free agency over the offseason, much lower than the record-setting $163 million it spent in free agency in 2021. Of course, all of that spending in 2021 meant the […] The post Patriots: Best 2022 NFL offseason moves that will put New England over the top appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Had 5 Notable Player Tryouts On Monday

The USFL season is over, but a number of players from the rebooted league are busy trying to find their way onto an NFL roster. The Pittsburgh Steelers in particular worked out five defensive linemen who played in the USFL this spring, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Yates said that...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy