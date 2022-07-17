ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The best recurring characters from 'Friends'

By Jeff Mezydlo
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the hilarious fourth season of Friends, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) fell for Joshua (Tate Donovan), a client she met while working in her new position as a personal shopper at Bloomingdale's. Still trying to get over Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel often embarrassed herself while trying to show the mild-mannered, well-kept Joshua...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Happy Anniversary to ONE LIFE TO LIVE — Relive Four Decades of Drama in Llanview!

On July 15, 1968, television viewers traveled for the first time to the town of Llanview where they would thrill to the drama, romance, and adventure of families like the Lords, the Woleks, and the Grays. For the next 45 years, ONE LIFE TO LIVE chronicled the lives and loves of those families plus the Buchanans, Mannings, and more as characters and families came and went.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “The New Adventures of Old Christine”

The New Adventures of Old Christine is a television sitcom that aired on CBS from 2006 to 2010. The show revolves around the titular character, a divorced mother who owns a women’s gym. Christine is constantly trying to balance her personal and professional life, while also dealing with her ex-husband and his new wife, whom Christine nicknamed “the new Christine.” The show was created by Kari Lizer and starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Christine. The series ran for five seasons on CBS and aired its final episode in 2010. Although it was never a ratings powerhouse, The New Adventures of Old Christine was generally well-received by critics and earned Louis-Dreyfus several Emmy nominations. Despite its strong support from fans, the show was canceled after five seasons. There are several possible reasons for this decision. First, the show’s ratings had begun to decline in its fifth season. Additionally, the show’s creator and executive producer, Kari Lizer, left the series after the fourth season. This may have led to creative differences between her and the network executives. Finally, it is possible that the network simply felt that the show had run its course and that it was time to cancel it. Whatever the reasons for its cancellation, The New Adventures of Old Christine remains a beloved sitcom among fans, and its stars have gone on to pursue interesting careers for themselves in the entertainment industry. If you want to learn more about what the cast of The New Adventures of Old Christine has been up to since its cancelation, look no further. Here’s an update on the cast members of the canceled CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
James Michael Tyler
Person
Mike Hagerty
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Jon Favreau
Person
Bruce Willis
EW.com

Kristen Bell returns to Central Park as new character Abby following recast

Kristen Bell will return to season 3 of Central Park as the new character following her recast as Molly, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Paige's (Kathryn Hahn) biracial daughter. With Emmy Raver-Lampman having assumed the role of the half-Black character, Bell will portray Paige's younger sister Abby once the animated comedy musical series returns Sept. 9 on Apple TV+.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloomingdale#Knicks#Friends
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’: Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Reveal What Was Different About Making Their New Hallmark Movie

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry star in the upcoming Hallmark movie My Grown-Up Christmas List. The real-life couple revealed that, unlike many Hallmark Christmas movies, this one was actually shot around the holidays. McGarry also shared what he loves about doing Hallmark movies. Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry are spilling...
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘I said, Don, it’s time for you to reveal’: 50 years later, the truth behind American Pie

A long, long time ago – five decades to be exact – America was roiled by wrenching generational showdowns, massive street protests, and a blazing array of social justice movements. Now, half a century later, similar events and dynamics dominate the public conversation. So, perhaps, it’s poetic that precisely five decades have elapsed since a song that captured all that cultural turmoil, American Pie, became a smash hit. “It’s a song that spoke to its time,” said Spencer Proffer, who has produced a comprehensive new documentary about the song, titled The Day the Music Died. “But it’s just as applicable now.”
MUSIC
Primetimer

Criminal Minds Cast Celebrates Series Revival: 'This Is Finally Happening'

Criminal Minds is officially coming to Paramount+, despite earlier rumors that the reboot was being scrapped. Over a year after initially announcing the project, Paramount+ has placed a 10-episode series order for a new season, TVLine announced on Wednesday, with stars Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Paget Brewster slated to return. Although Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney won't be in the new season, the returning stars are celebrating the news on Twitter.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Married…With Children’ Reboot Includes One Major Change

After a 25-year hiatus, Married…With Children is coming back to primetime TV. But this time, the characters will look a little different. And we don’t mean older. When the lewd and crude series debuted in 1987, it was Fox’s first primetime series. The network was just getting its start, and the story of about a grumpy shoe salesman and his off-color suburban family catapulted Fox to the same caliber as NBC, ABC, and CBS.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Old Man’ Episode 6 Recap: The Old Men

[whispering to date while watching The Old Man when The Old Man first appears on the screen] “That’s The Old Man!”. Apologies to Twitter user @vineyville, but that was the tweet that came to mind the moment John Lithgow’s Harold Harper, the simultaneously scheming and well-intention assistant director of the FBI, told Jeff Bridges’ “Dan Chase” that “the Old Man”—Joel Grey’s Morgan Bote—has his daughter, Alia Shawkat’s Angela Adams/Emily Chase. Their daughter, actually, if you want to count Angela/Emily’s close work relationship with Harold as a father-daughter thing, which both characters seem comfortable doing.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy