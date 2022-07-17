ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Wide Receivers on New Teams (2022 Fantasy Football)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt felt like 2022 was an especially busy offseason. As a result, there are a ton of players on new teams. Let’s take a look at a few old faces in new places ahead of 2022, along with their player rankings and notes. Player rankings based on our...

Jeff Wilson to operate as 49ers' primary backup

According to Matt Barrows of The Athletic, RB Jeff Wilson is expected to be the San Francisco 49ers' primary backup running back behind RB Elijah Mitchell. (Matt Barrows, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Kyle Shanahan-led offenses have been confusing for fantasy managers every season, and 2022 isn't expected to be any...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, Early Pick (2022)

It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jimmy Garoppolo officially given permission to seek trade

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have officially granted QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his agents permission to seek a trade after returning to practices. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reports from yesterday stated that Garoppolo had returned to practice and was targeting mid-August as a return...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
3 Tight End Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. For us, we’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s take a look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season.
CHICAGO, IL
Overvalued Rookie Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at rookie running backs Pat Fitzmaurice feels are overvalued in 2022 redraft fantasy football leagues. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Overvalued Rookies to Avoid. James Cook (RB – BUF) Everyone seems to love Buffalo as a landing...
BUFFALO, NY
Darren Waller seeking new contract

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller is seeking a new contract with two years left on his current deal. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Everyone got paid in Vegas during the 2022 NFL offseason — QB Derek Carr, WRs Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams and edge rushers Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. That list leaves out Waller who has ascended since first signing his deal that pays him up to about 14 million over the next two years, a bargain for a player generally considered a top-five tight end. According to Spotrac, Waller's current calculated market value is around $15.5 million per year. He made an appearance at training camp, showing he isn't threatening a holdout at this point, and the two parties are continuing to work on a deal, according to Rapoport. In a suddenly loaded Las Vegas offense, Waller is currently going on average at TE5 in PPR leagues, according to FantasyPros, a mark he has cleared twice in the last three years.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo progressing well, targeting mid-August

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been throwing for weeks and is currently working on not just throwing deep but doing so multiple times. The target date is mid-August for a full clearance. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rapoport said that Garoppolo is working toward returning to the...
NFL
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Andrew Erickson’s Analysis & Takeaways (2022)

It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
NFL
7 Players That Deserve A Second Chance (2022 Fantasy Football)

How many times have you said, “That’s it! I’m never again drafting this guy!” with a few F-bombs thrown in there? For me, at least two or three dozen times. However, how many times have you changed your mind and drafted that player the following year?
NFL
4 Tight Ends Experts Like More Than ADP (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at tight ends our expert consensus likes more than ADP. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. The stage is set for Zach Ertz to volume hog his way to another top 12 tight end season. With DeAndre Hopkins missing a chunk of the season, Ertz should get off to a fantastic start. Last season without Hopkins in the lineup (Weeks 9-11, 15-18), Ertz saw a 23.7% target share and finished as a top ten tight end in 71.4% of his games. Arizona adding Marquise Brown and Trey McBride will muddy the target waters some, but Ertz’s role in the offense and Hopkins’ missing time should allow him to get off to a fast start and propel him to another TE1 season.
NFL
6 Players Derek Brown Will Never Draft Again (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at players on Derek Brown’s 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. David Montgomery (RB – CHI) David Montgomery finished as the RB12 and RB6 in fantasy points per game in each of...
NFL
5 Wide Receivers to Target in the Middle Rounds (2022 Fantasy Football)

It tends to be easier to know which selections to make earlier in drafts. However, things can quickly turn into chaos as reaches occur and players in your queue are sniped just ahead of you. It’s important to have a strategy for the middle rounds. Let’s take a look at players you should target in the middle rounds of your fantasy football drafts. And you can get more round-by-round strategy and advice below:
NFL
Video: 15 High-Risk Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)

Fantasy football managers are tasked with making decisions at every juncture of their seasons. Whether it be the draft, setting lineups, making trades, or waiver claims … you name it, there is a choice to be made. Some of them are mundane, and others will drastically alter the course of your team’s fortunes.
NFL
5 Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. For us, we’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s take a look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
4 Early-Round Running Backs to Avoid (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s important not to be caught paying for last year’s production with your current early draft picks. Let’s look at a few players that may be overvalued early this fantasy football draft season. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. 4 Early-Round...
NFL
3 Quarterback Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. For us, we’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s take a look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season.
NFL
Daniel Bellinger (quad) placed on PUP list

The Giants have placed fourth-round pick Daniel Bellinger on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a quadricep injury according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Bellinger is part of the Giants’ overhaul at the tight end position, having signed free agents Ricky...
NFL
Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 15 (2022)

This is the first time in nearly three months that fantasy managers can take a minute and catch their collective breath. It’s been a daily grind of monitoring box scores, scouting minor leaguers, and hoping against hope to avoid catastrophic injury. The All-Star break is a time to reassess....
MLB

