Horoscope today, Monday July 18: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

As Venus promotes harmony and security for the next few weeks, you realise how much of your future rests in your own hands.

This could mean making a big choice between two people or promises.

But your emotional instincts are spot on, so trust your judgment.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Above all, you are ready to speak – with love but also honesty.

Getting your thoughts heard by the right ears is your key task.

When words or music come suddenly to mind, make a note of it because this can start your pathway to fame.

Dreams with a “B” travel twist are waking up again.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The moon and sun together make your cash chart something special, mostly because you start to rate your own abilities.

Instead of turning down extra earning possibilities, seek them out.

Friendship links shape up to prove how popular you are and making the first move is easier than ever.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Passion planet Venus arrives in your sign, so take a moment to savour your love power.

Most of all, you are warm and open, able to melt any recent ice in a relationship.

If you are single, your soulmate smells wonderful, even passing in the street.

Mercury is ready to get your name on a major money list.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

All your emotional secrets come to the surface.

This can be a positive process, so do not resist it.

If you are in love and know you have been holding back, set yourself free and feel the heat of a partner’s response.

If you are still looking, an alarm that sounds every hour can be a clue.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

The part of your chart governing friendship is vivid, urging you to set up meetings with special names, no matter how long a silence has been between you.

At work, you see through slick surfaces to work out who can be a genuine friend and who might be out to use you. Luck takes the second on the left.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

The moon and Mercury put together natural, if unexpected, goals for you. More than one of them links to gaining extra qualifications.

After a long time waiting, this is your moment.

If you are in love, a solo dream expands to include both partners.

Single? Your perfect partner wears “X”.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

You have the richest chart of personal journeys in the zodiac as Venus moves on.

So take a deep-dive into where you really want to go and with whom.

You are taking charge of your destiny!

The moon and Neptune mix creativity with commercial sense and this can start a brilliant business plan.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

There is a sultry sizzle about you that makes you unforgettable, especially where documents are being signed.

This time, when passion calls you can take your pick. If you are settled with someone special, expect surprises between the sheets.

Mars makes work plans sing as soon as you stop limiting yourself.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Your marriage zone lights up as Venus arrives, but this can also bring benefits right through your life.

If you’ve struggled to find the right team, or one-to-one colleague at work, now you see exactly who could gel with you, and how to start this process.

A conversation linked to the north can be a luck-finder for you.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

There are cash changes in the making in your chart – starting with the softening of financial rules.

Setting tough standards for yourself or others can keep big ideas inside when they should be shared. So do re-think this.

In love, Venus is ready to be patient and give a partner – current or potential – more time.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

A time of wondering where love could go next ends as you create your own surprises.

Part of this is a sense of pride in what you have to offer and the knowledge that romance, your way, is unique.

If you are single, someone with an unusual laugh is involved.

Early-morning inspiration turns to cash.

