Horoscope today, Monday July 18: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

As Venus promotes harmony and security for the next few weeks, you realise how much of your future rests in your own hands.

This could mean making a big choice between two people or promises.

But your emotional instincts are spot on, so trust your judgment.

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Above all, you are ready to speak – with love but also honesty.

Getting your thoughts heard by the right ears is your key task.

When words or music come suddenly to mind, make a note of it because this can start your pathway to fame.

Dreams with a “B” travel twist are waking up again.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

The moon and sun together make your cash chart something special, mostly because you start to rate your own abilities.

Instead of turning down extra earning possibilities, seek them out.

Friendship links shape up to prove how popular you are and making the first move is easier than ever.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Passion planet Venus arrives in your sign, so take a moment to savour your love power.

Most of all, you are warm and open, able to melt any recent ice in a relationship.

If you are single, your soulmate smells wonderful, even passing in the street.

Mercury is ready to get your name on a major money list.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

All your emotional secrets come to the surface.

This can be a positive process, so do not resist it.

If you are in love and know you have been holding back, set yourself free and feel the heat of a partner’s response.

If you are still looking, an alarm that sounds every hour can be a clue.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

The part of your chart governing friendship is vivid, urging you to set up meetings with special names, no matter how long a silence has been between you.

At work, you see through slick surfaces to work out who can be a genuine friend and who might be out to use you. Luck takes the second on the left.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

The moon and Mercury put together natural, if unexpected, goals for you. More than one of them links to gaining extra qualifications.

After a long time waiting, this is your moment.

If you are in love, a solo dream expands to include both partners.

Single? Your perfect partner wears “X”.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

You have the richest chart of personal journeys in the zodiac as Venus moves on.

So take a deep-dive into where you really want to go and with whom.

You are taking charge of your destiny!

The moon and Neptune mix creativity with commercial sense and this can start a brilliant business plan.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

There is a sultry sizzle about you that makes you unforgettable, especially where documents are being signed.

This time, when passion calls you can take your pick. If you are settled with someone special, expect surprises between the sheets.

Mars makes work plans sing as soon as you stop limiting yourself.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Your marriage zone lights up as Venus arrives, but this can also bring benefits right through your life.

If you’ve struggled to find the right team, or one-to-one colleague at work, now you see exactly who could gel with you, and how to start this process.

A conversation linked to the north can be a luck-finder for you.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

There are cash changes in the making in your chart – starting with the softening of financial rules.

Setting tough standards for yourself or others can keep big ideas inside when they should be shared. So do re-think this.

In love, Venus is ready to be patient and give a partner – current or potential – more time.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

A time of wondering where love could go next ends as you create your own surprises.

Part of this is a sense of pride in what you have to offer and the knowledge that romance, your way, is unique.

If you are single, someone with an unusual laugh is involved.

Early-morning inspiration turns to cash.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Click here to read the full article. Tap into your courage, Virgo. After all, isn’t being larger than life what summer is all about? Your Virgo July 2022 horoscope wants you to focus on your personal assets, the most important one being your self-confidence. There won’t be any major changes to your financial situation, which means you shouldn’t set your sights on your cash flow as much as you should be zeroing on a deeper form of self-worth! Until July 19, inventive Mercury—your ruling planet—will help you save some of your pennies for a rainy day; a day that that...
LIFESTYLE
