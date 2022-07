The Minnesota Twins were let down by their bullpen on Sunday afternoon as the Chicago White Sox hit three home runs in an 11-0 loss that closed the first half of the season. Chris Archer looked good coming off his return from the injured list but allowed a two-run single to Tim Anderson that put Chicago on the board in the fifth inning. After Tyler Duffey relieved Archer, he allowed a two-run double to Andrew Vaughn to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO